Whole Foods Market Celebrates Woman-Owned Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Brand Surreal Brewing

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA – Surreal Brewing is proud to announce its latest partnership with Whole Foods Market, the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As one of the first innovators in this space and one of the first companies solely dedicated to non-alcoholic craft beer, Surreal Brewing is being highlighted in 450 Whole Foods Market stores nationwide as an on-trend, innovative company and for being woman-owned. Starting June 1 to July 5, 2022, customers and craft beer lovers will be able to grab their favorite Surreal Brewing 4 packs for $7.99 – $8.49.

Surreal dares to be different by cutting sugar out of its beverages. Meeting Whole Foods Market’s rigorous Quality Standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and more than 150 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food, Surreal Brewing’s core lineup of all-natural, non-GMO, NA craft beers offer health-forward options that are low-calorie, low-carb, and contain zero-sugar, including two two-gluten reduced options.

The U.S. non-alcoholic beer market is increasing 30% YOY and is on track to grow to $6bn by 2025.

“Whole Foods Market is a beacon for healthy options” says co-founder Donna Hockey. “We are stoked to be highlighted by this amazing retailer for being an innovator in the non-alcoholic beverage space and bringing to the market a surreal, delicious, health-forward craft beer without the negative effects of alcohol.”

Awarded 2019 World’s Best Low & Non-alcoholic Pale Beer, Natural Bridges Kolsch Style NA (Calories-17, Sugar- 0g, Carbs – 2.8g, Gluten Reduced) has a delicate malty character with a hint of honeydew melon and a crisp, refreshing finish. Winning Silver at the 2020 World Beer Awards, the Juicy Mavs Hazy IPA bursts with tropical fruit and citrus character, accentuated by fruity yeast esters & a subtle, clean malt finish.

About Surreal Brewing Company

Founded in Campbell, California by husband and wife team, Tammer Zein-El-Abedein and Donna Hockey, Surreal Brewing aims to fill a void in the marketplace with a variety of great-tasting non-alcoholic beverages. Surreal Brewing brings forth a new era in which health-conscious and sober individuals can still enjoy the unique, crisp flavor of beer anytime while maintaining their health goals and feeling included at social gatherings.

For More Information:

