White Claw to Sponsor the Kentucky Derby

CHICAGO — Today, White Claw Hard Seltzer – the number one selling hard seltzer in the nation1 – announced its plans to serve as the first-ever hard seltzer sponsor of the Kentucky Derby. As the category leader with 54 percent share, volume and velocity within the hard seltzer space2, White Claw will celebrate the event’s many traditions and join the 160,000 spectators who gather at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May to take part in the longest-running major sports event in the United States.

“White Claw is thrilled with the opportunity to be part of such a historic event and support the ‘most exciting two minutes in sports’ through this year’s Kentucky Derby partnership,” said Sanjiv Gajiwala, Senior Vice President of marketing, White Claw Seltzer Works. “We look forward to having a presence, cheering alongside the crowds and providing fans with a refreshing drink option while they enjoy the day.”

To celebrate its first year at the Kentucky Derby, White Claw created custom White Claw-branded scarves and pocket squares, which will be handed out to fans onsite. Attendees who are interested in documenting their Churchill Downs experiences can also interact with the brand on social and take advantage of the White Claw custom Snapchat filter, which will be unveiled starting Friday, May 3rd at the Kentucky Oaks race and available throughout the weekend. There will be an official White Claw area set up on the Kentucky Derby infield at turn three with product available for purchase.

“We are happy to bring White Claw into our family of partners,” said Kristin Warfield, Vice President Partnerships. “Their BrewPure process makes them the thoroughbred of the hard seltzers, so this partnership is a natural fit in our eyes.”

White Claw Hard Seltzer is crafted using a blend of seltzer water, our gluten free BrewPure alcohol, and a hint of fruit to create a refreshing hard seltzer with 5% ALC/VOL. At 100 calories per 12 fl oz, White Claw is low carb, gluten free and made with natural flavors.

Fans at the Kentucky Derby can purchase White Claw Black Cherry 16oz cans for $12 (sales tax included). For those at home, White Claw Hard Seltzer is available in Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime, Raspberry, Ruby Grapefruit and Pure Hard Seltzer, each delivering a splash of clean, crisp refreshment. White Claw can be purchased in individual 6-packs at an average retail price of $8.99 at grocery and liquor stores nationwide, 12-pack variety packs at an average retail price of $15.99 and single, 19.2 ounce cans at an average retail price of $2.49.

To find White Claw Hard Seltzer near you, please visit www.whiteclaw.com/#locator or learn more at @whiteclaw on Instagram, @whiteclawseltzer on Facebook and @whiteclaw on Twitter.

1 IRI Total Multi Outlet + Conv CYTD Ending 4-1-18

2 IRI, IRI, Total US Multi-Outlet + Conv., Latest 4 Weeks Ending 03-31-19