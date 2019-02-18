Weyerbacher Removes Sunday Morning Stout From 2019 Lineup

EASTON, Pa .— Since its 2015 introduction, February has meant the release of Sunday Morning Stout, until this year. Weyerbacher has decided to remove Sunday Morning Stout from their 2019 lineup.

“Don’t despair Sunday Morning Stout fans! We wouldn’t just take away that barrel aged beauty without having something to offer stout enthusiasts,” said Josh Lampe, Weyerbacher’s COO. “It’s no secret that Weyerbacher loves our barrel aged stouts, so our brewers have been testing pilot batches of Sunday Morning Stout variations and have crafted something really special that we’re sure you’ll enjoy.”

Chocolate Pretzel Sunday Morning Stout is a barrel aged coffee beast jacked up on gratuitous amounts of cocoa nibs, cocoa powder, lactose and unrefined sea salt. Lots of roast and dark chocolate play along nicely with bourbon, coffee and vanilla. The lactose helps balance things out and the sea salt adds a layer of smooth salinity that ties it all up.

While Sunday Morning Stout will not be on the release schedule for 2019, Weyerbacher has not ruled out a return of the well-received stout in the future. “We’re giving Sunday Morning Stout a little bit of a break, but we’re not closing the door on its possible return,” stated Lampe.

Chocolate Pretzel Sunday Morning Stout is expected to be released in mid-March with exact release details to be available soon. The beer will be available in 16 oz. cans and draft at both Tap Room locations, Easton and New Hope, as well as throughout their distribution area.

About Weyerbacher

Established in 1995, Weyerbacher Brewing was founded in the historic city of Easton, Pennsylvania. The brewery is dedicated to making bold, innovative beers that challenge style boundaries.