Western Spirits Beverage Company Ready-to-Drink Beverage Division Announces New Hire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Spirits Beverage Company, the makers of Bird Dog Whiskey, has named Mike Glennon as the Vice President of Sales – Ready-to-Drink Beverages.

Mr. Glennon, formerly the National Sales Manager for Atomic Brands, will be in charge of managing sales for the newly formed Ready-to-Drink division of the Western Spirits Beverage Company.

“We are very excited to have Mike join the Western Spirits team,” noted Tim Livesay, President of Western Spirits. “With Mike’s success in building the Monaco Cocktail brand, he is the perfect fit to lead our new Ready-to-Drink sales Division at Western Spirits Beverage Company.“

Before joining Western Spirits, Mr. Glennon held key sales leadership positions at Atomic Brands, Sidney Frank Importing Company as well as Beam Global Spirits and Wine. He was instrumental in the building of the Monaco Cocktail brand nationally.

Western Spirits Beverage Company current produces numerous spirits brands – Bird Dog Whiskey, Calumet Farm Bourbon Whiskey, Sam Houston Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Twenty Grand Vodka and Lexington Bourbon. Bird Dog Whiskey is the most awarded flavored whiskey in the industry. All brands are available nationwide.

For more information, please contact Western Spirits at info@westernspirits.com