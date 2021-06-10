West Fork Whiskey Co. Releases Bourbon Peach Tea Ready-to-Drink Cocktail

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer 2021 is rumored to be the “summer of canned cocktails” and West Fork Whiskey Co. is kicking it off with its latest ready-to-drink bourbon beverage, the Cold Hamer Bourbon Peach Tea canned cocktail. The peachy drink will be the third in the Cold Hamer ready-to-drink lineup, in addition to the High Ball and Snapback options. These lower calorie, all-natural beverages give cocktail aficionados and whiskey fans ages 21+ the opportunity to enjoy West Fork craft cocktails anytime, anywhere.

“With everyone out and about again, enjoying summer parties and gatherings, our Cold Hamer Bourbon Peach Tea canned cocktail is the perfect way to easily enjoy and share our craft cocktails,” said Blake Jones, co-owner of West Fork. “The natural ingredients and simple mixture offers a delicious and lighter alternative to other canned cocktails on the market, and we’re thrilled to share it with everyone this summer.”

West Fork’s bourbon canned cocktails are three of just handful of options available nationwide. In 2020, both Cold Hamer High Ball and Cold Hamer Snapback received SIP Awards in the World Spirits Competition. Details about all three Cold Hamer ready-to-drink canned bourbon cocktails are as follows:

BOURBON PEACH TEA – Old Hamer Bourbon, natural peach and tea flavors

ABV: 7%

CALORIES: 180

SUGAR: 11g

CARBS: 11g

SNAPBACK – Old Hamer Bourbon, ginger, lime

ABV: 7%

CALORIES: 170

SUGAR: 11g

CARBS: 12g

HIGHBALL – Old Hamer Bourbon, soda, lemon

ABV: 7%

CALORIES: 130

ZERO ADDED SUGAR

CARBS: 0g

About West Fork Whiskey Co.

Established in 2015, West Fork Whiskey Co. distills and produces high-quality, approachable craft whiskeys, always using 100% Indiana ingredients, grain to glass. The Indianapolis tasting room and distillery is open six days a week offering a full cocktail menu, bottle carryout, tours, and special events.

For More Information:

https://www.westforkwhiskey.com/