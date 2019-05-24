WellBeing Brewing Company Releases Non-Alcoholic Beer with Electrolytes

ST. LOUIS – WellBeing Brewing Company is reinventing the non-alcoholic category with the release of WellBeing Victory Wheat, the first-ever non-alcoholic craft beer with all-natural electrolytes to keep consumers hydrated and vitalized. Worthy of the title “World’s Healthiest Beer” – WellBeing Victory Wheat will hit store shelves on May 15, 2019.

WellBeing Victory Wheat is an American golden wheat brewed with a hint of orange and upgraded with Buoy, formula of flavorless electrolytes developed to meet the hydration standards of the World Health Organization. With Buoy’s hydrating electrolytes, antioxidants, and B vitamins WellBeing Victory Wheat is the ideal beverage for last calls, hot days and workout recovery.

“WellBeing was started to create an entirely new category, non-alcoholic craft beer. We always knew we would make amazing, functional, and innovative styles,” said Jeff Stevens, founder of WellBeing Brewing Company. “WellBeing Victory Wheat not only tastes delicious, it provides health benefits no other beer can deliver.”

Non-alcoholic and fortified with electrolytes, vitamins, and polyphenols, WellBeing Victory Wheat is a perfect way to celebrate AND hydrate.

Is this the world’s healthiest beer?

Adding electrolytes in WellBeing Victory Wheat’s brewing process marks a major health milestone for the beer category. Seventy-five percent of Americans are chronically dehydrated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [1] and other recent surveys [2] — and conventional beer only adds to dehydration because of the alcohol.

“Dehydration prevents your brain and body from functioning optimally, and most of us are living our lives under the optimal hydration level,” says Dr. Lianli Li, PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences and President of Gateway Pharmaceutical in St. Louis, who helped Buoy’s founders create their electrolyte formula. “WellBeing Victory Wheat gives consumers the opportunity to enjoy craft beer without sacrificing hydration or health.”

With Buoy’s electrolyte boost, WellBeing Victory Wheat delivers vital nutrients, including:

WellBeing Victory Wheat

Per 16oz serving

Calories: 85

Protein: 3g

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fat: 0

Sodium: 87mg

Potassium: 42mg

Chloride: 183mg

Magnesium: 3mg

Vitamin B5: 9mg

Vitamin B6: 12mg

Vitamin B1: 6mg

Calcium: 2mg

WellBeing Brewing partnered with Buoy, a hydration-focused startup, to bring its essentially flavorless electrolyte formula to WellBeing Victory Wheat.

“We made Buoy so you don’t have to think twice about hydration,” says founder Daniel Schindler. “Buoy has no sugar or calories and can be added to any kind of drink without compromising the flavor.”

WellBeing Victory Wheat contains a similar number of electrolytes as a serving of Gatorade, but without the added sugar and calories of a typical sports drink.

“It’s a far tastier Michelob Ultra meets Gatorade, without the stuff athletes don’t want,” says Stevens. “Alcohol is so dehydrating and the added sugars and artificial junk in sports drinks just don’t make sense.”

The electrolytes in WellBeing Victory Wheat help replenish the body’s vitamins and minerals so that consumers can enjoy the naturally-occurring health benefits of beer, including polyphenols — micronutrients packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories.

Where Can I Try It?

WellBeing Victory Wheat will be sold in 4-pack, 16oz cans at Whole Foods markets in Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee and Colorado, and other select retailers beginning May 15, 2019. It is available for online purchase at WellBeingBrewing.com.

About WellBeing Brewing

WellBeing Brewing Company is one of the first brewery’s to be solely dedicated to brewing non-alcoholic craft beer. Founded in St. Louis, Mo. by proudly non-alcoholic, Jeff Stevens, WellBeing offers four signature non-alcoholic craft beers – Heavenly Body Golden Wheat, Hellraiser Dark Amber, Intrepid Traveler Coffee Cream Stout and WellBeing Victory Wheat. For more on the WellBeing Brewing story and to purchase beer online, visit WellBeingBrewing.com.

About Buoy

Buoy is easy squeezy electrolytes for every drink. All-natural hydration without the sugar, calories, or bitter taste. Buoy donates one bottle to a partnering nonprofit organization for every bottle purchased from their website. Find out more about Buoy at JustAddBuoy.com.

