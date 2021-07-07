WeldWerks Brewing’s Latest 10K IPA Will Provide A Home to A Local Family

GREELEY, CO – WeldWerks Brewing Co. proudly announces the next iteration of their philanthropic 10K IPA series. At least $10,000 in proceeds from the sale of 10K IPA: House That Beer Built will be donated to Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity’s House That Beer Built program so that they can provide the Legawi family a home in Greeley. The beer will be available on July 9 at the brewery.

“We care about beer and we care about people. Affordable housing is a clear need in Weld County and a focal point for our Brewing Better Communities initiative,” says Roy Van Anda, WeldWerks Community Foundation VISTA. “We are both excited and grateful that Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity provided us a pathway to give back to the community with greater intentionality.”

The Legawi family, which consists of Aster and her four children, came to the United States from Sudan by way of refugee camps in Eritrea and Ethiopia; they have been living in Greeley for the last three years in a cramped two-bedroom apartment that is constantly in need of repair. The House That Beer Built program will provide a home for the Legawi family with space to grow as they eagerly await for Aster’s husband to join them in Greeley.

“The Legawis here in Colorado are incomplete,” says Anna Carr, Program Evaluation VISTA for Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity. “Aster’s husband, the children’s father, has been trying for years to leave Ethiopia and join his family. Aster says that in that situation it is hard to have hope, but the thought of being able to give her children a home that is theirs, and to have such a home ready for her husband to come home to—this gives her and her children hope. That is what this donation is doing for the Legawi family.”

Brewed with Citra, Strata and Idaho Gem Hops, 10K IPA: House That Beer Built will be available on July 9 at the Greeley taproom, with limited distribution across the brewery’s footprint, while supplies last. Check the brewery’s beer finder for availability.

WeldWerks launched its 10K IPA series last March with the UNITE edition to support the University of Northern Colorado’s efforts in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programming. Every quarter, WeldWerks will donate at least $10,000 in proceeds from the sale of the beer to a rotating nonprofit partner. This summer the brewery hopes to provide a big impact on the Legawi family.

“Community Partners like WeldWerks are truly what make our work possible. By supporting our mission, they are making a family’s dream of homeownership come true. We could not be more grateful for their support,” says Lowrey Moyer, Senior Development Director for Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity.

About WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

About Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity

Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that builds homes, communities and hope. Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman, and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity has built over 160 homes in Weld County since 1987. Since the founding in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 22 million people worldwide build or improve the place they call home.

