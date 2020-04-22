WeldWerks Brewing Co. to Launch Series of Virtual Events

GREELEY, Colo. — In an effort to engage with beer lovers and members of the brewing community during this time of social distancing, WeldWerks Brewing Co. will be launching a series of free virtual events over the next few months. In this new era of connectivity, WeldWerks is committed to coming together with their brewery brethren and consumers; the Dialed In With WeldWerks series aims to bring people together to commiserate, impart some knowledge, and most important of all, foster community. The schedule for the next few weeks are as follows:

Thursday, April 23 from 6-7 p.m. State of the Industry Roundtable Discussion

COVID-19 has greatly impacted the brewing industry. Here to discuss how current events have impacted their breweries and businesses, as well as plans on how to move forward in a positive direction, we’ve invited the following guest speakers:

Isaac Bernstein-Miller, General Manager at Reverie Distribution

Jamie Bogner, Co-Founder and Editorial Director at Craft Beer & Brewing

Neil Fisher, Co-Founder and Head Brewer of WeldWerks Brewing

Julia Herz, Craft Beer Program Director at the Brewers Association

Colin Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of WeldWerks Brewing

Doug and Jess Reiser, Co-Founders of Burial Beer Co.

Jeffrey Stuffings, Founder at Jester King Brewery

This event is limited to 200 people.

Sunday, April 26 from 2-3 p.m. Takin’ Flights with Fisher:

Co-Founder and Head Brewer, Neil Fisher, will be leading an intimate tasting featuring a custom “flight” of his choosing. Along the way Neil will provide tasting and sensory notes for the following beers, Tank 11 (saison collab w/Boulevard Brewing), Juicy Bits, Advanced Fluid Dynamics and Froot Camp: Pineapple, Orange, Banana, while also discussing history, process, approach and much more. This event is limited to 55 people. Sign up here to reserve your spot. These custom 4-packs, which come with a reduced price so folks can enjoy them as a flight volume-wise, are only available in Greeley and will be made available via a special link that will be sent only to participants once registration ends. Please drink responsibly! Participants can pick up 4-packs at the brewery between now and April 26.

Stay tuned to upcoming Dialed In With WeldWerks virtual events by following along on their Facebook page.

For more information about WeldWerks Brewing and their Dialed In virtual event series, contact Chea Franz at chea@indiecreativeco.com.

