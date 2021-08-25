WeldWerks Brewing Co. Postpones WeldWerks Invitational to 2022

GREELEY, CO – WeldWerks Brewing Co. has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 WeldWerks Invitational to 2022. The brewery has been closely monitoring public health concerns and after receiving feedback from participating breweries, in which nearly half had expressed that they either would not be attending or on the fence, WeldWerks came to the conclusion that this year’s iteration of the Invitational would not be the world class experience that has become synonymous with the festival.

“Having the makers and the doers from some of the most esteemed breweries across the country be able to pour their best while mingling with beer lovers—that’s what makes the Invitational so special,” says WeldWerks Director of Experience Jake Goodman. “Once we realized that we’d be losing certain aspects of the festival, in addition to the relevant safety concerns, we decided to postpone the festival so that it can be enjoyed to its full effect the following year.”

All ticket holders will be automatically refunded in full. 2021 ticket holders will have the first right of refusal for 2022 tickets. The 2022 WeldWerks Invitational is currently slated for the mid-year.

“The metric that we always measure when it comes to the Invitational is preserving the overall experience of every person involved,” says Goodman. “We’re saddened that we couldn’t pull it off this year but we look forward to an amazing Invitational next year.”

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

ABOUT THE WELDWERKS INVITATIONAL

The WeldWerks Invitational made its debut in 2018, proving to be a can’t-miss beer festival by selling out its inaugural year and again in 2019. The Invitational has been, and will continue to be a big driver of philanthropy and economic impact for the community, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the Invitational benefiting the WeldWerks Community Foundation, the brewery’s charitable arm. In 2019, the Invitational raised $50,000, which was distributed to 13 different local charities from the WeldWerks Community Foundation.

For More Information:

https://www.weldwerks.com