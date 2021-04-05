Waterbird Spirits Launches 2 New Tequila Canned Cocktails: Tequila Margarita and Ranch Water

Virginia-Based Brand Adds Tequila to Popular Line of Canned Vodka Cocktails

Launch Precedes Plans for Massive National Expansion of Distribution of Waterbird’s Canned Cocktails, Currently Available in Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Waterbird Spirits has announced the launch of two new canned cocktails, Tequila Margarita and Ranch Water. For the first time, this adds tequila-based cocktails to the portfolio of the rapidly growing company that currently produces five varieties of potato vodka-based canned cocktails.

The team at Waterbird tasted hundreds of tequilas distilled in Jalisco, Mexico before selecting the premium blanco tequila that is the main ingredient in the two new canned cocktails.

Tequila Margarita blends the premium spirit with triple sec, real lime juice and a hint of salt. At 7% ABV, the bold and juicy cocktail is available in four packs of 12-ounce cans, and each can has 160 calories.

Ranch Water combines premium blanco tequila with sparkling water, real lime juice and natural flavors. At 5% ABV, the refreshing cocktail is also available in four packs of 12-ounce cans, and each can has 100 calories.

“We’re excited to add these premium tequila options to our growing line of canned cocktails,” says Wilson Craig, owner of Waterbird Spirits. “Our focus is always on using the best spirits we can find, and we spent a long time searching for the perfect premium blanco tequila for these light and refreshing cocktails.”

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in downtown Charlottesville, Waterbird is an emerging family-owned business that produces high-quality canned cocktails with premium distilled spirits. In addition to the new tequila offerings, the company makes a line of popular vodka

based cocktails, including Vodka Lime Soda, Moscow Mule and Vodka Watermelon & Basil. All Waterbird cocktails come in convenient 12-ounce cans, easily portable in a cooler for camping trips, tailgating and travel.

As a 100% family owned and operated brand, Waterbird products are currently available in Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia, and plans are underway for nationwide distribution expansion in 2021. Waterbird will be distributed in over 30 states by the end of 2021.

For more information visit waterbirdspirits.com or find Waterbird on Instagram @waterbirdspirits