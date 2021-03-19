Wandering Soul Beer Releases Everything Happens IPA

BEVERLY, Mass. — Wandering Soul Beer is a small craft beer project based in Beverly MA, dedicated to honoring the people and things that make us who we are.

The beer project has 7 different types of beer:

Melody Maker (New England Pale Ale)

Things We Don’t Say (Double IPA)

Bend, Don’t Break (New England Pale Ale)

Young Mouse (Belgian Wheat Ale w/ Mango)

Past Life (Vienna Lager)

From The Wreckage (Imperial Stout)

The Brightest Star (New England IPA)

Who:

Wandering Soul Beer was started by former craft beer production manager and home brewer for many years, Matt Smith. Smith dreamed of one day releasing his own craft beer. He somehow found inspiration during the most difficult days of his life. After his wife, Abby, gave birth to a stillborn baby at 8 1/2 months pregnant, Matt struggled to understand the loss of their daughter, who they named Melody. As a distraction and an alternative way to cope, Matt threw himself into his passion—brewing more frequently, replicating and refining certain recipes, investing in equipment, and then finally obtaining federal and state permits to sell his beer. From there, Wandering Soul Beer emerged from the darkness and into the light.

Why:

Wandering Soul isn’t just about the beer. The company prides itself on prioritizing giving back as much as making a profit. As such, each beer is dedicated to either a person or a concept surrounding doing better and social good. A portion of profits from the sale of “Melody Maker,” for example, goes to Resolve New England, a group that helps families struggling with pregnancy loss and infertility. Wandering Soul’s Double IPA “Things We Don’t Say” shines light on the thoughts and experiences people endure that they may be too afraid to talk about, while its “Bend, Don’t Break” brew honors the concept that the branches of a willow tree will bend under pressure, but they do not break.

When:

The company recently launched “Everything Happens,” a beer that contemplates if everything does happen for a reason or if we try too hard as humans to assign logic to the unknown.

Tasting notes: Hazy/New England Style IPA- 4.9% ABV. This hazy New England Pale Ale features 7 different hops: Citra, Rakau, Idaho 7, Azacca, Belma, Michigan Chinook and Michigan Bitter Gold. Look for bright aromas and flavors of tropical fruit, peach and grapefruit with a balanced bitterness.

Where:

Wandering Soul Beer is based in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The beer is sold in over 500 stores throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. No other craft beer company has combined love with loss or passion with purpose in a way quite like Wandering Soul.

For More Information:

https://wanderingsoulbeer.com/