Walter Station Brewery Releases Hazing Arizona IPA

PHOENIX — Walter Station Brewery announces the release of their top-selling NEIPA/Hazy IPA, Hazing Arizona, now available in 16 oz. cans and 4-packs.

Hazing Arizona is the creation of Head Brewer and Owner, Jim Erickson, who developed this beer to round out their IPA offerings following their first full year in operation. This being the first hazy at WSB, Erickson set out to create a classic example of this, relatively new but highly popular style.

“Hazy’s were never my thing,’ says Erickson ‘But after making this beer, it has quickly become one of my favorites here at Walter Station. After the first batch, I quickly realized we were really close but needed to adjust the hop schedule a bit to bring out a little more juiciness and tone down any bitter character.”

The ending result is a beer that resembles orange juice in appearance but has a citrus character equal to it.

“We even did a social media survey to see who could tell the difference between our Hazing Arizona and a pint of orange juice. The results were 50/50 which showed us how close they really were in appearance. It was a lot of fun.”

Of course, a good beer deserves good marketing and to prepare for the launch, Erickson connected with Anthony Jensen of Unit32Design to begin building the brand. They quickly landed on themes from the original movie, one of Erickson’s favorites, and added in some subtle and some not-so-subtle references and the Hazing Arizona can was born.

“It really pops on the shelf and people respond to it very well” says Erickson. WSB is currently producing Hazing Arizona in 10bbl batches available in the brewery’s taproom and throughout Arizona in select bars, restaurants and bottle shops.

Walter Station Brewery was founded in 2017, in a 60’s era Fire Station in Phoenix AZ. WSB brewed their first batch in 2018 and opened their on-premise taproom in February of 2019. The brewery continues to operate as a small batch brewery with all their beers available at the taproom and limited distribution on select brands. WSB is dedicated to brewing Local, Community, Craft Beer as the staple of their business. Owner, Jim Erickson is committed, not only, to producing great beer but also being an active member of their own community.

“It is the community where we live and that community that supports us every day,” says Erickson.

For More Information

walterstation.beer