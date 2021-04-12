Walker Brothers Announces Wholesale Distribution in North Carolina

Nashville-based craft kombucha brewery has partnered with Artisan Beverage Group to expand its distribution footprint  

NASHVILLE — Beginning Monday, April 12, Walker Brothers craft kombucha will be available in North Carolina through the brand’s recent partnership with Charlotte-based craft beverage distributor, Artisan Beverage Group. Walker Brothers offers a low calorie, gluten-free, and probiotic-filled product made using a craft brewing process with organic, Direct Trade tea, and flavored with organic, freshly-pressed juice. Until today, the brewery’s wholesale distribution of its non-alcoholic and high gravity products was exclusive to its home state of Tennessee.

Helmed by co-founding team members Luke Walker, Sam Walker, and Caroline Howard, Walker Brothers has been thoughtfully brewing non-alcoholic and high gravity kombucha in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2018. Brothers Luke and Sam started the company with a SCOBY inherited from their aunt and a desire to develop a better-for-you craft beverage that creates space for moments of connection while also being conducive to a healthy lifestyle. By focusing on blending wellness with community, the family business embraces a collaborative spirit and prioritizes social responsibility through a commitment to treating customers, employees, partners, and the planet with care and respect.

“We’re looking forward to becoming part of North Carolina’s thriving craft beverage scene that my brother, Luke, and I have admired and enjoyed visiting for so long,” says Sam Walker, Co-Founder and Director of Sales for Walker Brothers. “We’re honored to work with the knowledgeable team at Artisan Beverage Group, and are grateful to have found such a thoughtful partner for our launch in this new market.”

Artisan Beverage Group is an independent craft beverage distributor with a passion for elevating the North Carolina craft beverage industry by providing high quality craft beverages to the state’s finest craft retailers.

“We are excited to partner with Walker Brothers for North Carolina. They have local roots in our state, amazing liquid, and strong support,” says Taylor McDermott, owner of Artisan Beverage Group. “They are engaged in the market and our team can’t wait to get their kombucha to North Carolina customers.”

All Walker Brothers kombucha starts with their house yeast and bacteria culture: their Family Culture. Though they implement slightly different brewing processes for the non-alcoholic and high gravity products, both are open-fermented, unpasteurized, and made with organic ingredients. These traditional brewing practices provide a more sustainable approach to production and lend to light, refreshing, probiotic-filled beverages with nuanced and crisp flavor profiles. All Walker Brothers products are vegan, gluten-free, and rich in probiotics. The team is committed to sourcing the highest quality ingredients—such as Peruvian ginger, Yosemite Valley watermelon, and more—that are showcased in their simplicity to let the underlying flavors of the kombucha shine.

Non-Alcoholic Flavors

  • Blueberry Jasmine:  Fresh, organic blueberries intertwine with jasmine tea and a touch of lemon to reveal notes of fresh jam, white grape, and tart berry.
  • Citrus: A bright, tangy, and pleasantly carbonated kombucha, flavored with organic grapefruit, lemon, and lime juices, and infused with muddled mint.
  • Cucumber Melon: Organic cucumber and honeydew harmonize with our signature tea blend to create a hydrating, effervescent kombucha with a balanced body and clean finish.
  • Ginger: Cold-pressed Peruvian ginger root combines with a signature blend of black, green, and jasmine teas to create a subtly spicy flavor with a mildly sweet, yet tart, finish.

High Gravity (5% ABV) Flavors

  • Citra Hops: Whole-cone Citra hops lend bright, tropical notes to this brew, resulting in a kombucha with a smooth mouthfeel and tart, clean finish.
  • Ginger: Flavored only with cold-pressed Peruvian ginger root, this kombucha is easy-drinking and refreshing, but with enough complexity to keep you coming back for more.
  • Watermelon Lime: Organic watermelon and lime juice pair with our signature tea blend to create a flavor profile that is at once sweet and tart with notes of ripe fruit and rind.

In addition to the brand’s core flavors listed above, seasonal brews rotate periodically for both non-alcoholic and high gravity products. These limited-quantity releases showcase fresh, seasonal ingredients, provide opportunities for collaboration with farmers, restaurants, and beverage professionals, as well as  incorporate creative design.

Follow along on Instagram at @drinkwalkerbrothers for North Carolina stockist announcements and other brewery news. For additional information, please visit www.drinkwalkerbrothers.com.

