Wachusett Brewing to Release Holiday Double IPA

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Just in time for its release on Veteran’s Day, Wachusett Brewing Company is launching a special new beer for a very special cause. “Holiday” Double IPA features a limited-edition hop blend by Yakima Chief Hops that raises money annually for veteran causes. To help add to the holiday spirit, Wachusett has partnered with Trees for Soldiers out of Leominster, MA that donates Christmas trees to veterans and military families in need.

“We are so honored to be a part of this project”, said Valerie Brock, Director of Fermentation at Wachusett Brewing Company and a former Sargent in the Army National Guard.  “The 2020 blend features five different hops from the Pacific Northwest including Idaho 7, HBC 692, Sabra, Mosaic, and HBC 630 that will give this Double IPA great tropical fruit aromatics and a wonderful citrus profile”.

“Since 2010, it has been our privilege to show our support toward our local US Servicemen, women, and their families by providing Christmas trees at no charge, and to be a conduit for others in our community to show their appreciation as well, for our hero’s. We are honored to have been chosen to participate in the roll out of the Wachusett Brewing Company’s new IPA, and grateful for their support toward our program. We could not ask for a better way to kick off our 10th year of giving!” said Joe Firmani, Operation Service Director.”

Holiday Double IPA will be released the week of November 9th on tap at all 3 Wachusett Brew Yards in Westminster, Worcester, and the newly opened Cambridge location and in 16oz cans in Westminster only. A portion of the proceeds at every location will go directly to the Trees For Soldiers Project.

For more information about Wachusett Brewing Company, visitwww.wachusettbrew.com

About Wachusett Brewing Company

WBC produces a diverse, award-winning line of beers ranging from their best-selling Blueberry Ale to their highly-rated Wally New England IPA series.

