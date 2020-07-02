Von Ebert Brewing Releases Ambient Roar – Official Beer of the 2020 Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. — Though the festival itself was canceled, the Von Ebert Brewing official beer of the2020 Portland Farmhouse & Wild Ale Festival is still being released this Friday, July 3rd, at both its Glendoveer and Pearl Portland pubs in 500ml bottles and draft. Ambient Roar is an oak foeder fermented mixed-culture ale with wild yeast and bacteria, specialty grains like kamut un-malted spelt and einkorn, and fruits and juices from prickly pear, hibiscus and limes.

Only 200 bottles of Ambient Roar will be available, and each $12 bottle purchased comes with a golden raffle ticket for a chance to win a VIP pass to next year’s triumphant return of the Portland Farmhouse & Wild Ale Festival. Von Ebert has also packaged up gift packs featuring a gorgeous Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival glass and 2 bottles of Ambient Roar for only $25.

Von Ebert Glendoveer head brewer Sean Burke created Ambient Roar with a vision to combine two of his favorite things.

“We wanted something that was unique and spoke to our love of bringing culinary elements into our beer making approach,” says Burke, a well known fan of oak aged wild ales, as well as the culinary delights of taquerias.

“I was eating some amazing carnitas tacos one day at a local taqueria and I ordered a soda, something I rarely do,” recalls Burke. “The flavor was prickly pear and orange and it went really well with the fatty taco’s. I thought that would be a cool idea for a beer. We swapped in the lime to give it a little extra punch and added a little hibiscus to bring a floral/spiced element to it.”

“Though this year’s festival didn’t happen, it’s still cool to be able to have a little piece of what could have been,” says Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival founder Ezra Johnson-Greenough. “Ambient Roar was brewed at Von Ebert Glendoveer, where the festival itself was set to happen in early May, and it’s a fitting tribute to the festival and this complex genre of beers.”

Von Ebert Glendoveer hosted the Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival in 2019 after the event relocated from Saraveza, and was set to host again this year before the COVID-19 crisis struck. This year’s fest, a showcase for breweries and beers from across the country made in the farmhouse traditions of France and Belgium, was to be the largest such event in Oregon. Like those authentic European farmhouse ales, Ambient Roar is a product of its environment.

“The region we live in is so bountiful that we would be foolish to not integrate the high quality ingredients it provides into our beers as much as possible,” says Burke. “I think Ambient Roar will age well. It is drinking beautifully right now, but I think over time as some of the delicate flavors subside, the base beer will continue to mature nicely.”

Ambient Roar Details

Mixed-culture, foeder fermented base beer with pilsner malt, kamut un-malted spelt and einkorn from Bluebird Grain Farms in Winthrop, Washington. Kamut, spelt and einkorn are all loosely related to wheat or are old/ancient grains.Prickly pear, hibiscus and lime added after maturation and before packaging.Bottle conditioned

5.6% ABV

Official beer of the 2020 Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival that did not happen this year because of stupid Covid-19

