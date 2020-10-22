Von Ebert Brewing Introduces ‘33 Stars for Oregon’ Initiative to Raise Funds for Wildfire Response & Recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. — Von Ebert Brewing is launching a new initiative to raise funds to help the residents of Oregon who have been impacted by the wildfires burning throughout the state.

The brewery is making the recipe for its recently introduced 33 Stars Oregon pilsner publicly available and inviting breweries interested in participating to brew their own version of the beer, building off the base recipe to make it their own. Von Ebert only asks that Oregon ingredients are used as much as possible, since many of the state’s farms are suffering as a result of the wildfires and can use the support.

Von Ebert Brewing will donate proceeds from its sales of 33 Stars to the Wildfire Response and Recovery Fund set up by the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette. The fund will help provide displaced families with access to food, shelter, childcare, healthcare, and other critical needs.

The brewery asks that participating breweries, as well as bars selling the beer on draft, donate at least $1 per pint or can sold to one of the 14 United Way chapters throughout Oregon.

“Right now Oregon is experiencing the worst fire season in recorded history,” explained Tom S. Cook, owner of Von Ebert Brewing. “More than half a million Oregonians have been displaced and many of them will lose everything. We wanted to do something to bring the beer community together to help these people who are facing unexpected challenges.”

The Beer

Von Ebert brewed 33 Stars as an ode to Oregon and the state’s rich agriculture that supplied the ingredients for the beer. All of the beer’s malts and hops were grown at Goschie Farms in Silverton, Oregon. The beer’s name comes from the 33 stars that adorn the state’s flag, recognizing its status as the 33rd state to join the Union.

“This is such a great state – the people, farms, businesses, landscape, wildlife,” continued Cook. “All of those attributes that make it such a great state are being impacted by the wildfires. We couldn’t think of a better way to help the state than brewing a beer that honors and celebrates its rich agriculture. We hope all participating breweries go a similar route, choosing as many Oregon-grown ingredients as possible.”

Previously available only as a draft option, 33 Stars will also be available at both Von Ebert locations in 16oz. four-packs beginning on Friday, October 23.

Join the Cause

To help support the Oregon wildfire response and recovery efforts and brew your own version of 33 Stars, send an email to kwhite@vonebertbrewing.com.

