Von Ebert Brewing Introduces 16 oz. Can 4-Packs

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time, beers from Von Ebert Brewing will be available in cans. On Saturday, September 7, Volatile Substance will be sold for take home consumption in 16 oz. four-packs at Von Ebert’s Glendoveer and Pearl locations. That will be followed up with the canning of Pils on September 13. Pils cans will be available at Von Ebert Glendoveer on the 13th and at Von Ebert Pearl on September 14. The two canned beers will also be shipped to distributors in Oregon, California and SW Washington.

These canning runs mark the beginning of rotating releases of limited cans from the Portland, Oregon, brewpubs.

Volatile Substance is Von Ebert’s American IPA with Mosaic and Simcoe hops. Earlier this summer, the beer won the Gold Medal for American-style IPA at the North American Beer Awards. The 6.9% ABV, 65 IBU IPA delivers flavors of berry and pine, with an underlying dank character.

Von Ebert’s Pils is a 4.9% ABV, 25 IBU German-style Pilsner brewed with a blend of pilsner malts and features Saphir, Tettnanger and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops. The easy-drinking lager is a favorite of the Von Ebert staff.

The Volatile Substance and Pils can releases are the latest in a line of initiatives by Von Ebert to package select beers and make them available for people to consume off-premise:

In July, the brewpub released its first packaged beer, Obeisance, a blended Farmhouse Ale aged in oak puncheons with brettanomyces.

That was followed by the August release of Known Presence, a Belgian-style Pale with brettanomyces.

Von Ebert also released 500ml bottles of Reis Pils, its Rice Pilsner, in limited amounts in August.

In October, Von Ebert is planning to can its hazy pale ale, Haze Hop, along with Agostini Pils, an Italian-style Pilsner.

“It’s always been our goal to package some of our beers and give people the opportunity to enjoy them at home,” said Tom S Cook, owner of Von Ebert Brewing. “The first of our heritage beers, which have been aging in oak and bottle conditioning, were finally ready to release in July and August. We felt like the timing was great to follow those up by canning two of our most popular beers. We’re looking at releasing new canned beers on a rotating basis, but we’ll determine the consistency of those releases in the future. These first canning runs will be limited though.”

To celebrate its first batch of rotating cans, Von Ebert will offer $3 pints of Volatile Substance at both its Glendoveer and Pearl locations all day on September 7.

