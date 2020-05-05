Von Ebert Brewing Debuts Three Canned Lagers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Von Ebert Brewing, the award-winning and locally owned, Portland-based brewing company, today will release three newly canned lagers: Clubhaus Lager and Rauch Helles, both formerly released in draft format only, and a brand new beer called Motueka Pils.

Motueka Pils

New to the Von Ebert lineup, Motueka Pils contains flavors of lime with earthy, herbaceous notes. The 4.9% ABV, 32 IBU beer showcases the unique flavor and aroma profile of the Motueka hop. As the only hop in the beer, used in multiple additions on the hot side, as well as a dry hop addition, drinkers will get an up close and personal experience with the New Zealand hop.

“I love making pilsner,” said Sean Burke, head brewer, Von Ebert Glendoveer. “I started exploring the different realms of the style way back in my homebrewing days and have never looked back. With Motueka Pils, I thought of a beer I made a few years ago with my friend, Andrew Childs of Behemoth Brewing in New Zealand. I always wanted to expand on that beer and see where we could go with it. This was my opportunity and I’m quite pleased with the final result.”

Rauch Helles

True to its name, Rauch Helles (rauch is German for smoke) contains flavors and aromas of wood smoke and bread crust. The 5.0% ABV, 21 IBU smoked Helles lager won a Gold Medal at the recent Oregon Beer Awards and earned an ‘Extraordinary’ score of 99 from Craft Beer & Brewing as part of its annual lager blind tasting.

Much like in the food world, each type of wood used to smoke malt imparts different flavors into the beer the malt is used in. Von Ebert put its own unique spin on this Franconian style by mixing the types of smoked malts used to add depth of flavor and smoke character.

“Smoked beers are one of the most food-friendly beers out there,” said Burke. “I challenge drinkers to experiment, trying this beer in combination with different foods to find the pairing that’s perfect for them. You could try it with cheese, charcuterie, spicy pickles, a salad with bitter greens, sliced apples, or meats that are grilled or smoked. The list can go on and on.”

Clubhaus Lager

A 5.4% ABV, 14 IBU Pacific Northwest-style lager with Sterling hops, Clubhaus Lager is light and easy, the perfect introductory beer.

“Prior to becoming Von Ebert Brewing, our brewing team had many discussions about making an American lager,” said Burke. “Our conversations always led back to wanting to make our own version and put our own stamp on it. We didn’t want to be afraid of letting certain hops have their moment in the sun and wanted to see how using really high quality ingredients could impact this style and maybe become a way to introduce people to new styles. The tagline that appears on the can – ‘Brewed With You in Mind’ – came about after we first tasted the beer. We immediately knew it was a beer people would enjoy.”

Clubhaus Lager, Motueka Pils, and Rauch Helles will all be available in 16oz. can four-packs today at both Von Ebert locations – Glendoveer and the Pearl – for to-go or delivery orders.

