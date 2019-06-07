Von Ebert Brewing Announces First Bottle Release Obeisance

PORTLAND, Ore. – Von Ebert Brewing, a locally owned, Portland-based brewing company, is excited to announce its first bottle release out of its Glendoveer location on the East Side of Portland.

The beer, called Obeisance, meaning deferential respect, is an homage to Upright Brewing, who is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The beer is actually two beers that were brewed at Von Ebert’s Pearl Location. Both beers spent over a year in Oak Puncheons with Brettanomyces. They were then brought over to Glendoveer for blending and the addition of Etrog and Calamondins from Pearson Ranch in California as well as Long Pepper. Calamondins are also known as Calamansi or Philippine Lime and they are a hybrid of Kumquat and Mandarin Orange. Etrogs are a citron typically used in the Jewish celebration of Sukkot. The beer was then bottle conditioned for more than two months.

There are only about 70 cases being released on June 8 starting at 11 a.m. There will be a six bottle limit for the public and a 12 bottle limit for Von Ebert Stein Society members. There will be keg conditioned Obeisance also available so that folks can try the beer before they buy it. Von Ebert will have brewers available for tours from 11 to 3 and snacks will be provided during the tour for folks buying bottles. The release will only occur at Glendoveer, but the Pearl District location will receive a limited number of cases/ kegs for release the following week, on June 15. Obeisance bottles will cost $12 each and they are 500ml (16.9 oz.) bottles.

