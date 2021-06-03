Volley Tequila Seltzer Expands Distribution to New York

New York – Volley, the award winning tequila seltzer made with just three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water and organic juice, announces today that it has appointed M.S. Walker to service the New York market. Volley plans to roll out in several new markets within the coming months.

As the first hard seltzer of its kind crafted without added sugars, natural flavorings or preservatives, Volley launched this past July, stirring up the booming ready-to-drink category. Following early success and local buzz on the East Coast and in many Southeastern markets, Volley’s founders, a husband and wife duo, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano knew it was time to expand into New York.

“Camila and I launched Volley this year because we ourselves were frustrated with the hard seltzers available on the market. We wanted to create a product that was not only made with super simple, clean ingredients but also one that was fully transparent about what was really in it, unlike so many other spiked seltzers out there,” said Co-Founder, Christopher Wirth. “We set out to make the cleanest spiked seltzer available and we truly did just that! We’re proud to work with M.S. Walker as we lead the charge in redefining the seltzer category nationwide and within New York this summer.”

Volley is crafted with 100% blue agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, avoiding the potentially harmful additives of “mixto” tequila and other malt liquors. Each can has completely eliminated commonly-used fake sugars, ‘natural flavorings’, essences and corn syrup (unlike most other hard seltzers on the market). Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Enjoy Volley chilled from the can or on the rocks, and don’t forget to flip the can before serving to activate the real, organic juice that has settled at the bottom!

“M.S. Walker is thrilled to extend our partnership with Volley into the New York market. As the category continues to grow at a torrid pace, the consumer’s tastes and curiosity continues to evolve. Quality is more important than ever and we look forward to introducing all of Volley’s premium RTD offerings made with 100% blue agave tequila and organic juice to our dynamic customer base,” said Jeffrey Allen Chief Operating Officer, New York & New Jersey.

Volley is now available in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Arizona, South Carolina and Florida markets at a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a four can variety-pack or single flavor four-pack, or individually at $3.75 per 355ml can.

About Volley

Founded by industry experts and husband and wife, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano, Volley is a new line of high-quality tequila-based seltzers that combines three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water and organic juice. As the first clean, tequila seltzer on the market, Volley has completely eliminated commonly-used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences and corn syrup (unlike most other canned offerings on the market). Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Best enjoyed chilled and from the can, Volley’s tantalizing Tequila-forward seltzer (10.5 proof (5.25% ABV)) is free of gluten and added sugar, at only 100-110 calories per can.

Volley embodies its can-do minded values to outdoor sustainability through a proud partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors. Through this collaboration, Volley will fund outdoor educational events and clean-ups of public spaces around the United States.

About M.S. Walker, Inc.

M.S. Walker is a wholesale distributor of wines and spirits based in Massachusetts since 1933. They serve retail stores, restaurants and hotels. They also manufacture their own brands of spirit products, which are marketed in 48 states and act as marketing agents for many of their suppliers in all of the New England States. M.S. Walker acts as an Agency Importer of select national brands and also as an Importer of several wine brands from regions around the world. In addition to their Massachusetts headquarters, they own brokerage operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. They also own M.S. Walker of Rhode Island and M.S. Walker of New York and New Jersey. Their Forward Distribution Facility is located in Norwood, Massachusetts.

For More Information:

https://drinkvolley.com/