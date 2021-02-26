VIVE Launches Punch Hard Seltzer Line Extension

COVINGTON, Ky. – VIVE Hard Seltzer, a widely-recognized regional velocity power player, is thrilled to launch a first-of-its-kind Fruit Punch Hard Seltzer Variety Pack. In the increasingly competitive adult beverage industry, one regional brand has shone through with a commitment to quality of ingredients, purity of flavor and authenticity. Blending the trend of themed variety hard seltzer variety packs like lemonade and tea – VIVE is thrilled to offer something that deviates from the norm. With the legacy of acclaimed Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer at the brand’s back, VIVE will release VIVE Punch Hard Seltzer to Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and Target store shelves throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana this March 2021. At an SRP of $15.99 for each 12-pack, shoppers will be able to enjoy pure and naturally sweetened flavors like Original Punch, Southern Punch, Sunrise Punch and Tropical Punch.

Consumers have spoken, and their buying power has proven, they consistently seek out products that allow them to indulge with less guilt than they would have in consuming even their guiltiest pleasures. In a survey of over 600 consumers, the VIVE brand found the nexus of fruit-based, sweet, sparkling beverages were preferred. Launching this new variety of the VIVE brand will make it the first and only carbonated, alcoholic punch on shelf.

“We’re incredibly proud of where the VIVE brand has come, and the new Punch line allows us to continually deliver innovation on a highly competitive national level,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO at Braxton Brewing Company. “Each flavor delivers exactly what the name promises, from Original Punch to Tropical Punch, and we’re excited to get VIVE Punch Hard Seltzer in the hands of traditional hard seltzer drinkers, as well as consumers who may have not yet embraced the category. VIVE Punch allows us to speak to a broad audience… and ‘wow’ them with the flavor in the meanwhile.”

Braxton Brewing Co., the maker of VIVE, was recently identified as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing private company based on its unprecedented three-year growth. Propelled in part by the launch of VIVE’s seasonal variety, Pumpkin Spice, Evan Rouse, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, was honored in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” 2021 list. Meanwhile, VIVE was also recently marked as the hard seltzer generating highest velocity among non-national competitive counterparts in the Midwest. Armed with this knowledge, the brand has continued to compete at the national level, with hard seltzer brands with deeper pockets, broader resources and more consumer recognition.

About VIVE Hard Seltzer

VIVE Hard Seltzer began as a simple idea. An idea to create a beer-alternative that would inspire, motivate and stir a shift in the way we move. Something light, crisp, refreshing and not too heavy. After more than a year of experimentation, VIVE was born. Cincinnati’s first locally crafted hard seltzer comes in 8 refreshing flavors, is easy to drink, gluten free and all natural with only 100 calories and two grams of carbs, it’s the perfect drink to help you live it up. In 2020, VIVE was named as a key regional velocity power player by Nielsen, having dominated hard seltzer sales in Midwest, as compared to its competitive counterparts. Braxton Brewing Company, VIVE’s partner company, also recently earned the rank of 2051 on the highly prestigious 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.