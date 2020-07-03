VIVE Hard Seltzer Refreshes Packaging

COVINGTON, Ky. – VIVE Hard Seltzer, a widely-recognized regional velocity power player, introduces a carton refresh that accompanies the brand’s vast growth in the hard seltzer category. Offering such varieties as Lime, Dragon Fruit, Mango and Grapefruit, the updated packaging brings vibrant imagery to the all-natural adult refreshment. The redesign also comes at a time when VIVE has proven to be a major force within the category. Consumers can find the Original Variety Pack on shelf at Kroger, Meijer, and Walmart stores throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio at an SRP of $13.99 – $14.99.

Year to date, IRI data ending June 14th identified VIVE as a hard seltzer generating the second highest velocity among regional competitive counterparts in the Midwest. In competing with larger counterparts, VIVE still proved to be a hard seltzer generating the eleventh highest velocity since June to date, with 213 percent growth since the same time last year. This growth, paired with unprecedented growth in the hard seltzer category, overall, prompted the VIVE packaging refresh currently on retailer shelves.

“VIVE is an exciting brand that has the capacity to lead the way in the hard seltzer category,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO at Braxton Brewing Company. “It’s made with all-natural flavors that make each sip as pure in flavor as possible. Now, introducing the packaging refresh, we’re excited to shed an even brighter light on this brand.”

Armed with the knowledge of VIVE’s consistent growth, the brand has continued to compete at the national level, with hard seltzer brands with deeper pockets, broader resources and more consumer recognition. In anticipating continued growth in the ready-to-drink category, the redesign also solidifies VIVE’s leadership and prepares it for an unprecedented summer.

About VIVE Hard Seltzer

VIVE Hard Seltzer began as a simple idea. An idea to create a beer-alternative that would inspire, motivate and stir a shift in the way we move. Something light, crisp, refreshing and not too heavy. After more than a year of experimentation, VIVE was born. Cincinnati’s first locally crafted hard seltzer comes in 8 refreshing flavors, is easy to drink, gluten free and all natural with only 100 calories and two grams of carbs, it’s the perfect drink to help you live it up. In 2020, VIVE was named as a key regional velocity power player by Nielsen, having dominated hard seltzer sales in Midwest, as compared to its competitive counterparts.