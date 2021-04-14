Vita Frute Launches Original Mix 12-Pack and Blood Orange Flavor for Spring

ST. LOUIS — As the weather warms up, Vita Frute Vodka Soda is providing cool adult refreshment with its new original mix 12-pack featuring the latest Vita Frute flavor, Blood Orange. Blood Orange, with its citrusy, refreshing tang, also will be available in a 4-pack. Just like the original Vita Frute Vodka Soda, Blood Orange is crafted with American-made vodka, club soda and all-natural flavors.

“The market for single-serve hard seltzer beverages continues to expand exponentially year over year,” said Chelsi Hofmeister, assistant brand manager for Vita Frute. “We are meeting this growing demand by giving adult consumers what they want: fresh, new flavors and mixed packs of their favorites.”

According to recent Nielsen data, in 2020 the hard seltzer category continued to grow at a rapid pace – seeing 136% growth over the prior year – and is on pace to double by 2022. Vita Frute’s product additions provide producer Luxco with the opportunity to innovate in an emerging category and to expand distribution at retail.

The Vita Frute Original Mix 12-Pack includes the following flavors: Lime Basil, Pineapple Coconut, Grapefruit, and new Blood Orange. All Vita Frute flavors are 5% ABV, making them perfect to drink on their own or add to a cocktail.

The retail creative will continue to reinforce Vita Frute’s key attributes: 100 calories, zero sugar, gluten free, vegan friendly and all-natural flavors – messages that resonate with the brand’s target market: health-conscious adults aged 21 to 35.

The new Vita Frute Original Mix 12-Pack and Blood Orange 4-Pack are competitively priced with other products in the hard seltzer category and will be available nationwide beginning this month. For more information about Vita Frute and cocktail inspiration, or to find a retailer, visit vitafrute.com.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillers, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP’s historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.