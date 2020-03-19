Virginia Beer Co. Unveils Two-Year Oak Barrel-Fermented Brett Farmhouse Ale

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — “In this industry you hear a lot about ‘brewer’s beers’. Styles that brewers aren’t just proud to create, but are most excited to enjoy when their boots are off,” notes Virginia Beer Co. Brewer Aaron Stauber. “The blended Brett Farmhouse Ales that make up our Cellar Circus series are our brewers’ beers.”

And after more than two years, Cellar Circus Blend No. 004 — the fourth in an ongoing permutation series of blended Brett Farmhouse Ales — is finally ready to be enjoyed by all. Blended from three red wine barrels with three different Saison + Brettanomyces yeast blends — aged for 24 months before bottling with Brettanomyces Bruxellensis in November 2019.

“We had the chance to grab the first labeled bottles of this blend off the line just before flying out for the BrewLDN craft beer festival in London in February,” reflected Virginia Beer Co. Co-Founder Chris Smith. “Needless to say we were eager to crack open the bottles as soon as we arrived in the UK.”

Chris continues: “As luck would have it, we had the pleasure of meeting the East London Brewing Company crew during our tap takeover at Crafty Fellas in Leadenhall Market. Upon discovering that we’d all be pouring together at BrewLDN, we knew this was the first beer we’d be sharing when we all met up again for the festival at The Truman Brewery.”

A nose of oaky red wine gives way to funky impressions of overripe tropical fruit and fresh hay. Dark fruit flavors complement undercurrents of ripe pears and a subtle spice character. Extremely dry, with a crisp effervescence and a pleasant oakiness in the finish.

“If ever we were proud to share our version of a brewer’s beer with brewers from around the world, it was the first bottles of Cellar Circus Blend No. 004,” reflects Chris.

Patience pays off and if the reception overseas was any indication, after more than two years of preparation and patience this recipe is finally ready for all to experience. Very limited draft of Blend No. 004 will tap at the Virginia Beer Co. in Williamsburg this spring, with 500 ml bottles available to enjoy now and fit to cellar for the next time you need something a little more complex to enjoy after kicking your boots off.

For More Information: virginiabeerco.com/news/cellarcircusblendno004