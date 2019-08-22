Virginia Beer Co. to Release 39 Words Saison for Women’s Equality Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — On Friday, August 23, The Virginia Beer Company is releasing 39 Words. This “Super Saison” (brewed with Blueberry Puree, Raspberry Puree, and Lemon Zest) was designed and brewed by the Women of the Virginia Beer Co. to celebrate Women’s Equality Day 2019 (commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution).

“The idea was first broached by one of our Brewers [Brad Adams],” commented VBC Taproom Manager & Business Developer Luci Legaspi. “We have a diverse group that makes up the Virginia Beer Co. family and we celebrate everyone’s ideas and identity. We have 5 women on the team and each of us loved the idea of spending a day in the brewery putting our touch on a VBC brew. We all had our own ideas for a recipe, but we all agreed that we definitely wanted to do something big and bold. This ‘Super Saison’ is packed with fruit flavor; and at 8.1% abv it’s definitely a bold take on a traditional style!”

The name, 39 Words, is the number of words in the 19th Amendment, which passed Women’s Suffrage in 1920. The draft and 16 oz. can releases will begin this Friday, August 23 at noon kicking off a full weekend of live music, new tappings, and rotating food trucks. “Saison up” all weekend then join the celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and beer brewed for all on Women’s Equality Day (Monday, August 26).

39 Words will be available for a limited time exclusively at The Virginia Beer Company (401 Second Street). More information can be found on www.virginiabeerco.com.