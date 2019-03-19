Virginia Beer Co., Hardywood Collaborate on Michael & Jason’s Excellent Adventure Double IPA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As part of a three-year anniversary kick-off the opposite of bogus, the Virginia Beer Co. has teamed with the righteous dudes and dudettes from Hardywood to collaborate on Michael & Jason’s Excellent Adventure — a Gin & Tonic inspired Double India Pale Ale brewed with Juniper Berries, Coriander and Lemon Peel.

Michael & Jason’s Excellent Adventure is a nuanced Double IPA inspired by two of our favorite 757 & 804 sales dudes and designed after a traditional gin & tonic cocktail. Brewed with Juniper Berries, Coriander and Lemon Peel, this recipe also features a healthy dose of Huell Melon, Mandarina Bavaria and Citra hops for a layered beer drinking experience, ” said Virginia Beer Co. brewmaster Jonathan Newman.

To celebrate this historic pairing, the breweries will be rocking out on March 17 with Nathan Lienard Music from 2-5 p.m. to combine with the bodacious offerings of the area’s newest food truck, NOSH modern mobile bistro.

Virginia Beer Co. co-dounder Chris Smith waxes poetic: “After I quit my job to open a brewery – and well before Virginia Beer Co. was even a finished business plan – Eric and Patrick (co-founders of Hardywood) were kind enough to let me volunteer at their first brewery to get a glimpse at the production experience I couldn’t find elsewhere. Collaborating with Hardywood at our own facility – to invite them in as they invited me – has been a truly excellent experience.”

Draft. Cans. Food. Friendship. Be excellent to each other. Brew excellent things together. Share excellence with everyone.

Learn more at virginiabeerco.com/excellent-adventure.

