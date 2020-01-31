Virginia Beer Co. Celebrates the Return of Fresh Powder 100% Citra Double IPA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Slopes open every February for the return of Fresh Powder — and this year the Virginia Beer Co. is wasting no time. Draft + Large Format Cans of this seasonal 100% Citra Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA will return at the start of the month.

“This was the first limited release beer that we ever packaged,” recalls VBC Taproom Manager & Business Developer Luci Legaspi. “We love the name, the label art, and most importantly: the recipe! Every year that this beer is re-released to a growing fan following, it’s a big milestone for our brewery.”

First brewed on the Virginia Beer Co.’s 5 bbl pilot system in 2017, this beer is now double-batched on the brewery’s production-scale 30 bbl system. This will be the fourth February to feature the return of Fresh Powder to the Virginia Beer Co.’s limited lineup. Brewed with 100% Citra hops and utilizing potent YCH Cryo Hops, Fresh Powder is a celebration of hop-forward DIPA’s.

“This year we’re going to have some fun with the release by adding a few limited taproom-only draft variants spiked with fruit and other adjuncts to give avid followers of this beer something new to enjoy,” commented Luci L. “While we’ve increased distribution to include about half of the Commonwealth of Virginia and even some international markets, this release started in the taproom and we always look forward to celebrating its place in the history of our taproom releases.”

—

More about Fresh Powder:

What began in 2017 as the Virginia Beer Co.’s inaugural 16 oz. can release has become the annual kick-off to a new year of releases in VBC’s growing small batch IPA series. This 100% Citra Double India Pale Ale is brewed with concentrated Citra Cryo Hops, then Double Dry-Hopped for an even fresher Citra finish on the back end. The result is a full-bodied 8.0% ABV offering with a clean, dry finish and a tightrope balance of bitterness and dank, juicy, citrusy notes.

Fresh Powder (and limited draft-only variants) can be found at The Virginia Beer Company taproom located at 401 Second Street in Williamsburg, VA each year beginning in February. Limited draft and 4-packs of 16 oz. cans will be available at select retailers in the Richmond and Hampton Roads markets in Virginia for a limited time starting in mid-February, as well as at the BrewLDN beer festival in London at the end of February.

—

More information can be found at www.VirginiaBeerCo.com.

For More Information: https://www.virginiabeerco.com/news/2020freshpowderrelease