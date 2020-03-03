Victory Brewing Company Announces Comedy Tour and New Tart Monkey

DOWNINGTOWN, PA. –Victory Brewing Company is announcing its 2020 marketing campaign that brings the characters from its Monkey family of beers to life, in hopes of spreading much needed laughter to its fans. The Monkey Family of beers is known for their high quality, and great tasting Belgian styles like Golden Monkey, the #1 Belgian Ale, and Sour Monkey, the #2 Sour Ale in the country.

The Monkey Family of beers are also known for the unique and interesting monkey characters that highlight the brand’s packaging. This year, Golden, Sour, and Twisted are coming to life to showcase their mystical and playful personalities that transcend beyond the world of craft beer. The “monkeys” are here to remind us that quality does not have to be too serious, rather that it should be fun. The characters are designed to tell light-hearted and fun stories about the beers.

“With the intense political environment, social media craze and overwhelming noise within the craft segment, 2020 felt like the perfect time to introduce some much-needed laughter”, says Bill Covaleski, co-founder of Victory Brewing Company. “The Monkeys have an innate light-hearted personality to fuel the fun and encourage drinkers to stop taking life too seriously. At the end of the day, our goal is to create delicious beers that help our customers escape the stress of everyday life and to transport them to a place of content. The Monkeys have earned their right in the craft industry to voice that reminder.”

The Monkeys (@VictoryMonkeys) have joined Instagram and Twitter to share their stories and content. Besides debuting their new social channels, the Monkeys are hosting a regional comedy tour in partnership with fellow Philadelphia native Mekki Leeper. They’re also launching a year-long national consumer sweepstakes, and they’ll be curating digital content throughout the course of the year.

Comedy Tour featuring acclaimed comedian Mekki Leeper

Starting in March 2020, the Victory Monkeys will embark on a 5-city comedy tour featuring Mekki Leeper. Mekki is a comedian from Philadelphia, now living in Los Angeles. His Comedy Central digital special Control Room is streaming now. His standup has been featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Just For Laughs: New Faces, Comedy Central’s Up Next, Comedy Central Stand Up Featuring and he was named a Comedian You Should Know by Vulture. He wrote for the 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner, and Crooked Media’s Lovett or Leave It. He also wrote and directed the digital series Resolutions on Comedy Central. He’s performed at Just for Laughs, Comedy Central’s Clusterfest, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and headlines clubs around the country.

You can find Mekki headlining the Let the Monkeys Out Comedy Tour in the following cities:

March 26th in Philadelphia at Helium Comedy Club

April 2nd in Washington DC at Drafthouse Comedy

April 9th in Brooklyn at The Bell House

April 23rd in Pittsburgh at The Improv

May 1st in Boston at Great Scott

Mekki “can’t wait to be back home on the east coast! These shows are going to be great!” For more details, and to learn how to get tickets, check out Victory Beer’s Facebook Events Pages.

The introduction of a new member of the Monkey Family

Tart MonkeyComing in at 4.9% ABV, Victory releases Tart Monkey, a Session Sour ale with guava, that provides a tangy, refreshing, and sessionable spin off of Sour Monkey, the #2 Sour in the country. Now, with this new monkey part of the bunch, the monkey family provides a broad range of ABVs from 4.9% to 9.5% and features 4 unique sub-styles using the same Belgian yeast that propelled Golden Monkey to become the #1 Belgian Ale in the US. Tart Monkey is shipping in March 2020 as a new inclusion in the Mystical Monkey Mixer Pack and also available on draft Find the rest of the Victory Monkeys at retailers near you by exploring the Beer Finder available at VictoryBeer.com/BeerFinder. The Monkeys are also available at all Victory taproom locations in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Follow Victory on social media @VictoryBeer for updates and follow the monkeys on their comedic journey on Twitter & Instagram @VictoryMonkeys.

For more information on the Let the Monkeys Out campaign, visit www.victorybeer.com/monkeys and follow the Monkeys on Twitter & Instagram for a glimpse into their journey as they strive to get people laughing more @VictoryMonkeys Now we hope you’ll sit back, crack a joke (and a cold one), and have some light-hearted fun with the Victory Monkeys by your side.

About Victory Brewing Company

Headquartered in Downingtown, PA, Victory Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded by Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet. In 1996, Victory opened its doors to serve full-flavored, innovative beers putting curiosity and inspiration from their travels and the world around them into each delicious, high quality beer. By 2014 Victory outgrew the original Downingtown brewery and opened a second brewery in Parkesburg, PA. Victory operates three taprooms; the Downingtown site, Victory at Magnolia in Kennett Square and Parkesburg featuring great views of the large-scale production facility and self-guided brewery tours. In February 2016, Victory announced an alliance with Southern Tier Brewing Company under the partnership platform of Artisanal Brewing Ventures. In November 2018, Sixpoint Brewery out of Brooklyn and Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford, VA have since joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family. Victory products are distributed to nine countries, over 30 states across the US, plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Victory Brewing Company please visit www.victorybeer.com.For more information: https://www.victorybeer.com/