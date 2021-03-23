Veza Sur Brewing Co. to Release Limited-Edition Barrel-Aged Beer LA Poderosa

MIAMI — In support of Equal Pay Day on March 24th, Veza Sur Brewing Co. aims to help bring awareness of the gender wage gap among its cerveza-loving fans with the special release of limited-edition barrel-aged beer, LA PODEROSA.

A Passionfruit Gose Style Ale, LA PODEROSA is aged in gin barrels and takes on a vibrant botanical flavor of fruit and oak, clocking in at 5.3% ABV and 12 IBUs.

“LA PODEROSA is truly a labor of love, which we hope serves as a reminder for women that there is so much space for us to reconstruct the idea of power and leadership, while sparking a deeper conversation about pay equality in our community,” said Thais Venturini, Brand Manager at Veza Sur Brewing Co. “While all of us at Veza Sur receive equal pay for equal work, unfortunately that’s still not the norm in every workplace and there are many strides to be made, especially here in Miami.”

Based on the latest data reported by Equal Pay Today, women are earning only 82 cents for every dollar a man earns. That means a woman must work 15 months to earn what a man earned in just 12 months. In other words, when looking at a typical 9-5 work day, women start working for free at 2:40pm, perfect time for a beer and great conversation!

To put these statistics into perspective in a tangible way, Veza Sur will offer men and women very distinct experiences that symbolize the gender wage gap when they visit the brewery on March 24th. Upon ordering a beer, men will be served at just 82% full pints with the remaining 18% in a sidecar, while women will be invited to join the Veza Sur family for a beer on the house, from 2:40PM – 5:00PM!

LA PODEROSA will be available in 22 oz. bottles with a special label created in collaboration with local Miami artist Nicole Salgar. Veza Sur will donate 30% of all proceeds from sales of the beer through May to The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade, a nonprofit organization working collaboratively to create systemic change, including equal pay, to enable women and girls to thrive in the community.

“We were excited to hear the uniquely visual way our friends at Veza Sur wanted to bring gender pay disparities to life and are thrilled to partner with them to continue to move the needle together in support of women in Miami and beyond,” said Marya Meyer, Executive Director of The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade.

About Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. is a Miami-born craft brewery that celebrates its vibrant Latin American roots through its flavorful and sessionable cerveza artesanal, perfect for Miami’s everlasting summer. Veza Sur offers a variety of innovative brews that range from craft lagers and IPAs, to sours and the Brazilian chopp. Visit us at www.vezasur.com and follow us on Instagram at @VezaSurBrewingCo and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VEZASUR/.

For More Information:

https://vezasur.com/