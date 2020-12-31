Veza Sur Brewing Co. Closes 2020 With Nine Beer Awards

MIAMI, FL – Veza Sur Brewing Co. added a total of nine medals to its list of accolades in brewing excellence in 2020 – two from the internationally renowned Brussels Beer Challenge competition and seven from the esteemed beer competition in the U.S. market, USA Beer Ratings.

At the highly competitive and prestigious Brussels Beer Challenge competition, Veza Sur was recognized with a silver medal in the Wood/Barrel Aged Higher Than 10 ABV category for its LA CURITA IMPERIAL STOUT, a 10.2% ABV stout brewed with molasses and dark malts, aged for ten months in bourbon barrels and finished off with Madagascar vanilla beans. The brewery also won a silver medal in the Russian Imperial Oak Aged category for its TIKI TIKI COCONUT RUM PORTER, aged in Caribbean rum barrels for a year, and conditioned on freshly toasted coconut. Both awarded beers are available in 22 oz. bottles with limited edition labels created in collaboration with local Miami artists as part of Veza Sur’s ongoing activation of barrel aged beer releases.

The ninth edition of the Brussels Beer Challenge competition considered nearly 1,550 beers from 36 countries, providing the Miami-born brewery with a unique opportunity to compete with the finest international and Belgian brewers.

“We are honored to have our brews recognized internationally and proud that our barrel aged beers from Miami are considered to be among the top in the world,” said Rhett Dougherty, Head Brewer of Veza Sur Brewing Co. “We take great pride in our beers, and our team works hard to ensure that the quality and consistency continue to surprise our beer-loving familia.”

The new medals came on the heels of the brewery’s wins at the USA Beer Ratings competition where three Veza Sur brews were awarded gold: TREMENDO ARROZ CON MANGO ALE in the Wood Beer category, and SPANGLISH LATIN LAGER and LA YUMA AMBER LAGER in the International Lager category. In addition, Veza Sur’s TIKI TIKI COCONUT RUM PORTER, MANGOLANDIA MANGO BLONDE ALE and MALA YERBA SESSION IPA, all took silver medals in the Wood Beer, Fruit Beer and IPA categories, respectively, while LA BOTÁNICA FLEMISH RED ALE won a bronze medal in the Wood Beer category.

At the USA Beer Ratings competition, beers were judged on a 100-point scale based on three separate criteria – quality, value and packaging. The competition took place in San Francisco with the goal of finding consumer-friendly beers that beer drinkers will actually want to drink.

“Nothing makes us prouder than to have our portfolio of core beers and seasonal creations receive recognition from the most important beer competitions nationally and abroad. At Veza Sur, we love to experiment and try new things, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store for 2021,” added Dougherty.

Veza Sur’s 2020 Accolades

Brussels Beer Challenge:

SILVER – Wood/Barrel Aged: La Curita Imperial Stout

SILVER – Russian Imperial Barrel: Tiki Tiki Coconut Rum Porter

USA Beer Ratings:

GOLD – Wood Beer: Tremendo Arroz Con Mango Ale

GOLD – International Lager: Spanglish Latin Lager

GOLD – International Lager: La Yuma Amber Lager

SILVER – Wood Beer: Tiki Tiki Coconut Rum Porter

SILVER – IPA: Mala Yerba Session IPA

SILVER – Fruit Beer: Mangolandia Mango Blonde Ale

BRONZE – Wood Beer: La Botánica Flemish Red Ale

New York Beer Competition

GOLD – Fruit Beer: Mangolandia Mango Blonde Ale

SILVER – Fruit Beer: ToronjIPA Grapefruit IPA

SILVER – German Style Sour: Lulo Sour

SILVER – Wood & Barrel Aged Strong Beer: Tiki Tiki Coconut Rum Porter

PLUS – “Florida Brewery of The Year”

Florida Beer Competition

BRONZE: International Style Lager: Spanglish Latin Lager

