Vermont Cider Company Introduces Magners Berry Flavor in US

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — There is another mate joining from across the pond. Magners® Irish Cider is bringing new innovation to the US for the first time in a while with Magners Berry. Magners Berry has been a fan favorite overseas, and the Magners US team has received many requests to bring it stateside.

Currently, Magners Original and Pear are the two varieties available for Magners in the US.

Magners Berry Cider is fermented with a pear base and has a vibrant pink color. You will immediately smell the fruit notes of strawberry, raspberry, and blackcurrant when you crack open a bottle. This cider is the perfect addition to your Summer drink rotation due to its sweet, refreshing taste, and it pairs well with your favorite barbecue items like Strawberry Rhubarb Pie, Balsamic Glazed Sirloin and Blueberry Goat Cheese Salad. Try it over ice while sipping poolside or at your favorite pub!

“We have been getting requests from fans, retailers and distributor alike to bring Magners Berry to the US,” said Vice President of Sales, Terry Hopper “with the growth the fruit cider segment is seeing right now, we thought it was the perfect time to launch Magners Berry. We are very excited to have new news for around Magners in the US.”

Available beginning in June with a full national roll out by the Fall, Magners Berry (4.5% ABV) will retail for $9.99/ 12oz 6 pack bottle. Enjoy this new variety from Ireland and the Irish Cider, Magners Irish Cider!

About Vermont Cider Co.

Vermont Cider Company is a leading hard cider maker in the United States, with a state of the art cidery located in Middlebury, Vermont. Vermont Cider Company crafts a variety of ciders for a variety of consumers. There’s iconic Woodchuck, fruit-forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners Irish Cider and Blackthorn, rounding out our import offerings. Vermont Cider Company reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991, with the launch of Woodchuck, and stays focused on the category today through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders. For more information about Vermont Cider Company, please visit www.vtciderco.com.

Vermont Cider Company

vermont-cider-company-introduces-magners-berry-flavor-in-us
Vermont Cider Co. introduced the U.S. to the craft cider category 25 years ago. Dedicated exclusively to cider making, they are the proud producers of the original American hard cider, Woodchuck®, the...
Learn More Update Info

Breweries

Vermont Cider Company
Founded:
Unknown
Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.