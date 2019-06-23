vermont-cider-company-introduces-magners-berry-flavor-in-us

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — There is another mate joining from across the pond. Magners® Irish Cider is bringing new innovation to the US for the first time in a while with Magners Berry. Magners Berry has been a fan favorite overseas, and the Magners US team has received many requests to bring it stateside.

Currently, Magners Original and Pear are the two varieties available for Magners in the US.

Magners Berry Cider is fermented with a pear base and has a vibrant pink color. You will immediately smell the fruit notes of strawberry, raspberry, and blackcurrant when you crack open a bottle. This cider is the perfect addition to your Summer drink rotation due to its sweet, refreshing taste, and it pairs well with your favorite barbecue items like Strawberry Rhubarb Pie, Balsamic Glazed Sirloin and Blueberry Goat Cheese Salad. Try it over ice while sipping poolside or at your favorite pub!

“We have been getting requests from fans, retailers and distributor alike to bring Magners Berry to the US,” said Vice President of Sales, Terry Hopper “with the growth the fruit cider segment is seeing right now, we thought it was the perfect time to launch Magners Berry. We are very excited to have new news for around Magners in the US.”

Available beginning in June with a full national roll out by the Fall, Magners Berry (4.5% ABV) will retail for $9.99/ 12oz 6 pack bottle. Enjoy this new variety from Ireland and the Irish Cider, Magners Irish Cider!

About Vermont Cider Co.

Vermont Cider Company is a leading hard cider maker in the United States, with a state of the art cidery located in Middlebury, Vermont. Vermont Cider Company crafts a variety of ciders for a variety of consumers. There’s iconic Woodchuck, fruit-forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners Irish Cider and Blackthorn, rounding out our import offerings. Vermont Cider Company reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991, with the launch of Woodchuck, and stays focused on the category today through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders. For more information about Vermont Cider Company, please visit www.vtciderco.com.