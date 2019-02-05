Vermont Cider Co. to Release Woodchuck Belgian White

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Woodchuck Hard Cider is excited to announce that fan favorite Belgian White will be released for a limited time under the Tank Series line of ciders. For those who do not remember, Belgian White was previously a part of the Private Reserve line, and ever since we took it out of rotation, we have had fans clamoring for it. Woodchuck has always felt hard cider is a product that can satisfy the palate of beer, wine and spirits drinkers with ease, and Belgian White’s popularity is proof of that.

Belgian White is crafted with a classic Belgian beer yeast. Like your favorite Belgian White Beer, this cider is cloudy with a rich golden hue. The aroma is a delicate citrus, and the taste has both orange and coriander notes.

“We have the best, most passionate fans and they are not shy about telling us what past varieties they miss,” said Bridget Blacklock, vice president of marketing. “On social, in our consumer email box and at events people are always asking when Belgian White will come back. We released it in the Cider House this past year with great response!”

Available nationally beginning in February, Belgian White (5.5 percent ABV) will retail for $8.99/ 12 oz. 6-pack can. It will also be available in kegs. Enjoy new innovation from the brand that started the American cider revolution.

About Vermont Cider Co.

Vermont Cider Company is a leading hard cider maker in the United States, with a state of the art cidery located in Middlebury, Vermont. Vermont Cider Company crafts a variety of ciders fora variety of consumers. There’s ultra-craft Vermont Cider Co., iconic Woodchuck, fruit-forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners Irish Cider and Blackthorn, rounding out our import offerings. Vermont Cider Company reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991, with the launch of Woodchuck, and stays focused on the category today through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders. For more information about Vermont Cider Company, please visit: vtciderco.com.

