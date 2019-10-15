Urban South Brewery Unveils 3 Barrel-Aged Beers as Part of the Jameson Caskmates Brewery Program

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery, New Orleans’ innovative, fan-favorite brewery, has been tapped as a 2019 brewery partner in the Jameson Caskmates program. Representing New Orleans, Urban South Brewery received Jameson barrels straight from Ireland to create signature, one-of-a-kind beers that build complex and unique flavor profiles.

“The Jameson Caskmates program is synonymous with a standard of excellence and creativity in the craft beer space,” said Jacob Landry, founder and president, Urban South Brewery. “We’re proud to represent the South – and specifically New Orleans’ gospel of great beer – with beer drinkers across the country.”

Urban South’s Jameson Caskmates include:

Irish Bayou Stout – 10% ABV – Barrel-Aged Coffee Stout with chicory and medium roasted coffee, finished on Mexican Vanilla and almond.

– 10% ABV – Barrel-Aged Coffee Stout with chicory and medium roasted coffee, finished on Mexican Vanilla and almond. El Chocolate Picante Stout – 10% ABV – Barrel aged stout with milk chocolate, habanero peppers and cinnamon.

– 10% ABV – Barrel aged stout with milk chocolate, habanero peppers and cinnamon. Tamarindo IPA – 6% ABV – Fruited sour hazy IPA aged on tamarind and finished with key lime juice.

Aged over three months, Urban South Brewery debuted its caskmates brews at The Great American Beer Festival in Denver last weekend. All three beers will be available in Urban South Brewery’s New Orleans taproom, beginning with a keg-tapping on October 12. The Irish Bayou Stout will also be available on draught and in 19.2 oz cans at a variety of bars, restaurants and retail outlets across New Orleans, Northshore, Houma and Thibodoux.

The Jameson partnership is just the latest in a string of successes for Urban South Brewery in 2019. Earlier this year, the brewery announced plans to open a research and development facility in Houston, its first location outside of Louisiana. The New Orleans brewery location has expanded its production capabilities to meet the growing demand – Urban South Brewery is now the largest-by-volume craft brewery in New Orleans and second largest-by-volume brewery in the state of Louisiana.

For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow-along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.