Urban South Brewery Releases New Small Batch Brew in Collaboration with Bhramari Brewing

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Urban South Brewery today released a new cocktail-inspired beer in collaboration with Bhramari Brewing Company, based in Asheville, North Carolina. MUDDLED: Blue Hawaiian is available for online pre-order beginning today at 6:00 p.m. CST, and will be available for in-person pickup and purchases starting tomorrow, May 21 at the New Orleans taproom.

Inspired by the summer months, Blue Hawaiian is a tropical fruited sour featuring coconut cream, pineapple juice and Blue Curacao. Fresh coconut and pineapple flavors make this beer a vibrant and refreshing summer beverage option.

Urban South and Bhramari Brewing plan to release additional beers in this collaborative series throughout the summer, and fans are encouraged to follow along on social media (@urbansouthbeer and @bhramari_brewingco).

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
05/27: Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels 06/03: Brewbound Podcast 06/10: Brewbound Data Club 06/17: Brewbound Podcast 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More