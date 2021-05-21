Urban South Brewery Releases New Small Batch Brew in Collaboration with Bhramari Brewing

Urban South Brewery today released a new cocktail-inspired beer in collaboration with Bhramari Brewing Company, based in Asheville, North Carolina. MUDDLED: Blue Hawaiian is available for online pre-order beginning today at 6:00 p.m. CST, and will be available for in-person pickup and purchases starting tomorrow, May 21 at the New Orleans taproom.

Inspired by the summer months, Blue Hawaiian is a tropical fruited sour featuring coconut cream, pineapple juice and Blue Curacao. Fresh coconut and pineapple flavors make this beer a vibrant and refreshing summer beverage option.

Urban South and Bhramari Brewing plan to release additional beers in this collaborative series throughout the summer, and fans are encouraged to follow along on social media (@urbansouthbeer and @bhramari_brewingco).