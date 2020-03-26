Urban South Brewery Launches Year-Round Availability of Award-Winning Snoball Juice IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

NEW ORLEANS– Paying tribute to its Louisiana roots, Urban South Brewery is excited to announce the release of its award-winning Snoball Juice IPA, now available for year-round distribution. A salute to the signature New Orleans summer treat, Snoball Juice IPA is a smooth-drinking hazy New England IPA hopped with nearly five pounds per barrel of Idaho 7, Vic Secret, El Dorado and Citra hops. The resulting flavor profile showcases juicy tropical fruit, sitting at 7% ABV and 50 IBU. The refreshing sip pairs well with Louisiana staples like summer heat, afternoon swims and crawfish boils.

Previously a taproom exclusive, Snoball Juice will now be distributed on draught and in four-pack cans. During city-wide closures for bars and restaurants, fans can pick up Snoball Juice and other beers to-go with the option to order in advance online or by phone. To learn more, visit: https://urban-south-brewery.square.site/.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual 2020
Brew Talks Virtual 2020

Livestream ● April 2, 2020

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.