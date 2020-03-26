Urban South Brewery Launches Year-Round Availability of Award-Winning Snoball Juice IPA

NEW ORLEANS– Paying tribute to its Louisiana roots, Urban South Brewery is excited to announce the release of its award-winning Snoball Juice IPA, now available for year-round distribution. A salute to the signature New Orleans summer treat, Snoball Juice IPA is a smooth-drinking hazy New England IPA hopped with nearly five pounds per barrel of Idaho 7, Vic Secret, El Dorado and Citra hops. The resulting flavor profile showcases juicy tropical fruit, sitting at 7% ABV and 50 IBU. The refreshing sip pairs well with Louisiana staples like summer heat, afternoon swims and crawfish boils.

Previously a taproom exclusive, Snoball Juice will now be distributed on draught and in four-pack cans. During city-wide closures for bars and restaurants, fans can pick up Snoball Juice and other beers to-go with the option to order in advance online or by phone. To learn more, visit: https://urban-south-brewery.square.site/.