Urban South Brewery Launches Paradise Park 100 Low-Calorie Lager

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, recently added Paradise Park 100 to its lineup of beers. Paradise Park 100 is a lighter, low-calorie option inspired by Urban South’s beloved Paradise Park American Lager. Both beers are part of the brewery’s growing Paradise Park brand family, which also includes a line of hard seltzers.

“Light lagers are a Louisiana staple, which drove us to create the original Paradise Park back in 2017,” says Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “It was always our intention to extend the brand family to include a lighter, lower calorie option for customers. Paradise Park 100 has been making appearances in our taproom throughout the year, and our team is excited to now launch this offering into our distribution.”

At only 100 calories, Paradise Park 100 is brewed with flaked rice and pale malt and finished with laurel hops to create a light, but snappy lager. The beer will be available at Urban South’s New Orleans taproom and throughout the brewery’s Southern Louisiana distribution footprint on draft and in 6-packs and 15-packs.

The Paradise Park brand family was designed to create a local value brand in the larger, more domestic-driven brand categories of light lagers and hard seltzers, driven equally by affordability and quality. All offerings are well-crafted, use real ingredients, and provide customers with a lighter beverage option under 125 calories. Urban South plans to continue adding new varieties to the Paradise Park brand family over time.

To learn more about Paradise Park 100, visit: Instagram.com/paradise_park_.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx