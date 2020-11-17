Urban South Brewery Introduces Throwback Vibes as New Winter Seasonal Beer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to introduce Throwback Vibes as its new winter seasonal beer. Throwback Vibes is Urban South’s spin on the classic West Coast IPA, brewed with Galaxy, Citra and Simcoe hops to tone down bitterness and amplify softness. This new offering will replace Ca Phé Vietnamese Stout as the brewery’s winter seasonal beer, and will be available annually from November to February at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom and within Urban South’s distribution footprint.

“Our palates are always changing here at the brewery, and while we love our softer, juicy IPAs, we wanted to create something with a more assertive hop character,” says Alex Flores, Head Brewer at Urban South Brewery. “We decided to put our spin on a traditional West Coast IPA by toning down the bitterness to produce more of a rounded, approachable sip. We joke that it’s ‘Westish Coastish’ – not quite all the way West, but definitely heading West!”

After offering a variety of New England style IPAs and fruited beers this summer, Urban South wanted to bring additional depth and variety to its lineup with this unique seasonal offering. The approachable hop bitterness and sweet malt character make Throwback Vibes a great choice for the cooler winter months.

Urban South currently offers seven core beers year-round, in addition to rotating seasonal selections like Throwback Vibes. More recently the brewery has been focusing on its research and development efforts with small batch taproom-only releases. So far in 2020, Urban South has released more than 150 unique craft beers for fans to enjoy.

To learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx

 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.