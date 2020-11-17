Urban South Brewery Introduces Throwback Vibes as New Winter Seasonal Beer

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to introduce Throwback Vibes as its new winter seasonal beer. Throwback Vibes is Urban South’s spin on the classic West Coast IPA, brewed with Galaxy, Citra and Simcoe hops to tone down bitterness and amplify softness. This new offering will replace Ca Phé Vietnamese Stout as the brewery’s winter seasonal beer, and will be available annually from November to February at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom and within Urban South’s distribution footprint.

“Our palates are always changing here at the brewery, and while we love our softer, juicy IPAs, we wanted to create something with a more assertive hop character,” says Alex Flores, Head Brewer at Urban South Brewery. “We decided to put our spin on a traditional West Coast IPA by toning down the bitterness to produce more of a rounded, approachable sip. We joke that it’s ‘Westish Coastish’ – not quite all the way West, but definitely heading West!”

After offering a variety of New England style IPAs and fruited beers this summer, Urban South wanted to bring additional depth and variety to its lineup with this unique seasonal offering. The approachable hop bitterness and sweet malt character make Throwback Vibes a great choice for the cooler winter months.

Urban South currently offers seven core beers year-round, in addition to rotating seasonal selections like Throwback Vibes. More recently the brewery has been focusing on its research and development efforts with small batch taproom-only releases. So far in 2020, Urban South has released more than 150 unique craft beers for fans to enjoy.

