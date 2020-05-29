Urban South Brewery Has Hand Sanitizer Available for Reopening Businesses

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery has hand sanitizer available for businesses to purchase as they begin to reopen according to The City of New Orleans’ Phase One plan.

The brewery has ethanol-based hand sanitizer available in 8-ounce bottles and 64-ounce bottles in cases of 4, 6, 8, 12 and 24. Businesses can order hand sanitizer using Urban South Brewery’s online store for shipping or pickup at the brewery.

Consumers are also welcome to place orders for hand sanitizer. Price breaks are available for bulk purchases and inquiries can be sent to info@urbansouth.com.

Visit https://urban-south-brewery.square.site/ or pick up in person at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans.