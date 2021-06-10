Urban South Brewery Celebrates Pride Month

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Urban South Brewery is celebrating the New Orleans community and all of its genders, identities and orientations this Pride month. The largest craft brewery in New Orleans will kick off the month with the release of two new Pride-themed brews, Thursday, June 10, and a fun-filled event taking place on Sunday, June 13.

“One of our core values at Urban South is to inspire a sense of community and be a welcoming place to everyone,” said Amanda Ory, Taproom Manager at Urban South Brewery. “Equality and inclusivity are things we celebrate daily as a team, and as a local craft brewery we naturally wanted to invite our community to celebrate our beliefs with us. We are so excited to partner with some amazing organizations making a difference in the New Orleans area and look forward to commemorating this month with them!”

Urban South will release a brand new beer and seltzer in honor of Pride month today. Beaming is a rainbow sherbert fruited sour layered with juicy raspberry, pineapple and sweet orange and topped off with vanilla bean and lime. Sparkle Juice is an imperial seltzer brewed in collaboration with Fringe + Co. featuring watermelon and kiwi with sweet watermelon gummy rings. Both beverages will be available for online presale starting today at 6:00 p.m. and available for pickup and in person purchase at the Tchoupitoulas Street brewery on Friday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m.

Urban South Brewery has partnered with Fringe + Co., a clothing and apparel company, to present “Beaming with Pride,” an event created to celebrate Pride month with the community. The event will feature performances from Fabigail Tchoupitoulas, Laveau Contraire and The Camel Toe Lady Steppers; music from DJ Liz Owen; a diverse range of culinary options from The Sassy Chef; local artists and vendors; and plenty of beverage options from Urban South. Beaming with Pride will take place at the Urban South taproom on Sunday, June 13 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

“As a lesbian-owned brand, it is always great to partner and collaborate with other brands that share our values of community, inclusivity and FUN,” said Kelsey Campion, owner of Fringe + Co. “We are so excited to be hosting this event with Urban South and can’t wait to celebrate with the community.”

Proceeds from the Beaming with Pride event will benefit local nonprofits House of Tulip and the LGBT Community Center of New Orleans. House of Tulip is a collective focused on creating housing solutions for trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) individuals in Louisiana. The mission of the LGBT Community Center of New Orleans is to create a greater New Orleans area where gender and sexual minorities are equitable and empowered by supporting community-driven projects and organizations.

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

