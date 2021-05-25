Urban South Brewery Adds New Summer Flavors to Paradise Park Hard Seltzer Line

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Urban South Brewery is expanding its innovative line of hard seltzers, Paradise Park Hard Seltzer. Three new tropical flavors have joined the hard seltzer lineup for the summer season: Pina Colada, Aloha Punch and Passionfruit Orange Guava. Paradise Park Hard Seltzers are currently available in single-flavor six-packs or variety 12-packs at the New Orleans taproom and will soon be available in stores throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint (Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee).

“Our goal with the Paradise Park Hard Seltzer line is to provide creative new flavors using real ingredients that are different from what is already flooding store shelves,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “We spend a great deal of time on research and development for our hard seltzer line and our team is excited to introduce these new varieties to our customers.”

The latest Paradise Park Hard Seltzer flavors include:

Pina Colada : Pineapple and coconut combine for a carbonated play on the classic tropical cocktail.

: Pineapple and coconut combine for a carbonated play on the classic tropical cocktail. Aloha Punch : Sweet cherry, tropical pineapple and tangy tangerine come together for a refreshing fruit punch sip.

: Sweet cherry, tropical pineapple and tangy tangerine come together for a refreshing fruit punch sip. Passionfruit Orange Guava: The name says it all – a tropical trio of passionfruit, orange and guava is sure to bring vacation vibes to any situation.

Urban South’s Paradise Park Hard Seltzer line launched in November 2020 with the Lime Cucumber, Raspberry Limeade and Rocket Pop varieties. Hard seltzers in the Paradise Park line are gluten-free, under 100 calories and feature real fruit with no added sugar. Variety 12-packs include four 12-ounce cans of three different seltzer flavors: Lime Cucumber, Raspberry Limeade and Rocket Pop; or Pina Colada, Aloha Punch and Passionfruit Orange Guava.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

