Upslope Brewing Co. Adds Spiked Snowmelt Hard Seltzer Tropical Variety Pack

BOULDER, Colo. — Upslope Brewing Company is excited to announce the expansion of their Spiked Snowmelt craft hard seltzer brand with the launch of a new Tropical Mix variety 12-pack starting late February 2021. The variety 12-pack will feature three new tropical-inspired flavors in 12-ounce cans: Key Lime & Hibiscus, Pineapple & Coconut, and Passionfruit Orange Guava.

“Continuing innovation and adding new flavors to the original Spiked Snowmelt brand has been a focus since our launch in May 2019,” said Henry Wood, Upslope’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “Once the Electrolyte Series took off nearly a year ago, we set our sights again on meticulously developing additional unique flavor profiles to bring to our original lineup.”

The Tropical Mix pack introduces the first new flavors since the launch of their Electrolyte Series in April 2020 and is the second variety 12-pack in the original Spiked Snowmelt series.

Each can of Spiked Snowmelt weighs in at 5% ABV and is 100 calories with only 2g of carbs and 2g of sugars. Gluten free and lightly flavored using only natural ingredients, the new flavors provide the perfect post-adventure refreshment with a hint of the tropics to take you away this winter and all summer long.

Spiked Snowmelt Tropical Mix variety 12-packs are now available at select liquor retail and grocery stores where Spiked Snowmelt is sold. To learn more about Upslope’s Spiked Snowmelt, visit www.spikedsnowmelt.com. #KeepItFlowing

###

About Upslope Brewing Co. and Spiked Snowmelt

Boulder-based Upslope Brewing Company is the creator of premium ales, lagers and their hard seltzer, Spiked Snowmelt, which are all artfully crafted using natural ingredients. Packaged in aluminum cans for exceptional portability and because it’s best for the environment, Upslope complements the outdoor lifestyle and caters to the on-the-go beer enthusiast. The five flagship beers include: Citra Pale Ale, India Pale Ale, Craft Lager, Rocky Mountain Kölsch, and Hazy IPA. Additional installments are offered in their seasonal Limited Release Series along with their quarterly, barrel aged Lee Hill Series. New in 2020, alongside their original recipe variety 12-pack, Upslope released an Electrolyte Series Spiked Snowmelt variety 12-pack made with Skratch Labs’ Sport Hydration Mix. Additionally, Upslope is a proud Certified B Corporation, joining an effort to redefine success in business by solving social and environmental problems. Learn more about Upslope at www.upslopebrewing.com and Spiked Snowmelt at www.snowmelt.com.

For More Information:
https://snowmelt.com/

