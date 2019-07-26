Upland Brewing to Open New Indianapolis Location on August 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Upland Brewing Company announces August 1 as the grand opening of their newest location in Indianapolis located in Fountain Square neighborhood. Upland FSQ is an all-ages destination with a full-service restaurant and marks Upland’s first brewery in Indianapolis.

“We’re thrilled to join the neighborhood with a brand new concept that truly captures what Upland is all about — award-winning beer, locally-focused food, outdoor adventure, local art, and more!” said David Bower, president.

Inspired by the creativity of the neighborhood, Upland FSQ will feature a small-batch brewery for tinkering and barrel-aging. The bar holds 26 taps, 22 taps are an assortment of Upland beers including their year-round classics, sour ales, barrel-aged beers, and kombucha. In addition to beer, guests can enjoy wine, coffee, and a craft cocktail on tap.

The massive beer garden on the corner of Morris and Prospect St allows guests to enjoy their brews outside. Garage-style doors adjacent to the bar will open on nice days with walk-up service. Bring your four-legged friends, as dogs are allowed on the patio.

Open daily for lunch at 11 a.m., expect a locally-focused menu of spirited pub classics. The menu features trusty mainstays such as Spinach & Artichoke Dip and the Blue Flame Burger with blue cheese-jalapeno spread, but also introduces new items including Shrimp & Grits and the Buffalo Seitan Salad with vegan ranch dressing. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

With the Cultural Trail just one block away, the location will be accessible by car, bike or foot. Drop into the on-site bike shop, powered by Gray Goat Bicycle Co. and pick up some cool gear or grab a beer while you wait for a quick fix.

Many have wondered what would happen to the beloved mural facing Morris Street by the FAB crew. Upland has commissioned to revive it. Inside you’ll find another mural painted locally by Emily Gable and designed by a Portland, Oregon-based artist. The mural design is based on a beer label for an upcoming collaboration between the artist and the brewery.

About Upland Brewing Co.

Located in Bloomington, Indiana, Upland Brewing Co. has an intriguing brewing story that dates back to 1998. Our mission is to brew remarkable beers in remarkable ways, staying true to the artisan, progressive spirit found in our part of the Midwest. Upland is currently the third largest brewery in Indiana and brews more than 50 different styles of beer annually.