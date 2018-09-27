UpCountry Brewing Releases Yammy LagAR

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UpCountry Brewing has released a new brew, the ‘Yammy LagAR’ Festbier, in-house. The brewery tapped the keg on their seasonal lager on Wednesday.

Yammy LagAR

6.2% ABV

20 IBU

Thank god it’s not a pumpkin beer!

Sammy Hagar….. meet Yammy LagAR, our Fall seasonal lager for the month of October. Traditional festbier blends of Pilsen, Munich, and Vienna paired with over 25 lbs. of yams for an “Eruption” of fermentables and additional sweetness. “Jump” on over to our taproom and enjoy a pint!

“We couldn’t justify a pumpkin beer for our seasonal lager, and the brew team agreed” says UpCountry Brewing’s Owner, John Cochran. “This was a clever spin they were able to incorporate into the recipe. The name is just a bonus!”

UpCountry will be tapping a new beer on Wednesdays for the next several weeks. Stay tuned for what else the brewery has in its beer lineup!

UpCountry’s other beer styles include a variety of saisons, IPAs, sours, stouts, and more for Asheville to enjoy. The brewery is located at 1042 Haywood Road in West Asheville and provides a full menu featuring craft beer, cocktails, and food.

About UpCountry Brewing

UpCountry Brewing’s mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beer, local music, and for getting outside. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live and play.

As a community-oriented brewery, our West Asheville taproom is the perfect spot to plan your next adventure while catching up with family and friends. With a large backyard, intimate indoor seating, and a generous space for live local music, UpCountry Brewing serves a wide variety of craft beer styles while providing a full brewpub food menu for locals and visitors alike.

UpCountry Brewing was founded in 2016 by John Cochran, a craft beer industry veteran since the mid-1990’s. John has worked many beer-related jobs in his 20+ years in brewing (including co-founding Terrapin Beer Company), and he is excited to get back to his roots by offering a small, local brewery with a spotlight on fun times, good friends, and great beers.