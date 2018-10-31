UpCountry Brewing Releases Scamper IPA

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UpCountry Brewing is releasing a collaboration brew with their friends at sCAMPer Van, the Southeast’s first and only campervan rental and concierge service that delivers the outdoors to you.

Brewed in collaboration with our friends at sCAMPer Van, this easy drinking IPA is perfect for your next road trip. Light copper in color, sCAMPer showcases flavors of pine and citrus alongside a light, floral aroma.

“This beer is so important to us because of its representation of adventure,” says UpCountry Brewing’s Owner, John Cochran. “One of our themes is to get outside and explore the outdoors, and our friends at sCAMPer promote just that. It was a no brainer to brew an easy drinking IPA in honor of that.”

What better way to release such a special brew than on Halloween—and with a party all day long? Join UpCountry Brewing as they celebrate Halloween in West Asheville with a Wild West theme! Trick or Treating is welcomed all day followed by live music beginning at 5:00 P.M. by James Sayne and the Shoe Shine Boys. The Josephines will then take the stage at 7:30 P.M. to play some rock ‘n roll country music, followed by a live stream of Phish’s run in Las Vegas at MGM studios. You don’t want to miss this party!

UpCountry Brewing is located in West Asheville at 1042 Haywood Road and features a generous menu with craft beer, delicious food, and cocktails.

About sCAMPer Van

sCAMPer Van was started by two guys who love camping and travel. They realized that time is much better spent doing the things with family and friends that they love WHILE camping and road tripping, rather than all the prepping, packing, setting up, and tearing down camp. So instead of spending hours getting ready, get your sCAMPer Van booked and WE WILL get it ready for your trip!

Are you ready for your next adventure? sCAMPer Van can get you there – no matter where it might be! sCAMPer Van is the Southeast’s 1st and ONLY campervan rental and concierge service that delivers the outdoors to you. Your new, State of the Art sCAMPer Van will be delivered to you packed with everything you need for your trip, PLUS any extra goodies to make your experience that much more fun should you want more options.

About UpCountry Brewing

UpCountry Brewing’s mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beer, local music, and for getting outside. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live and play.

As a community oriented brewery, our West Asheville taproom is the perfect spot to plan your next adventure while catching up with family and friends. With a large backyard, intimate indoor seating, and a generous space for live local music, UpCountry Brewing serves a wide variety of craft beer styles while providing a full brewpub food menu for locals and visitors alike.

UpCountry Brewing was founded in 2016 by John Cochran, a craft beer industry veteran since the mid-1990’s. John has worked many beer-related jobs in his 20+ years in brewing (including co-founding Terrapin Beer Company), and he is excited to get back to his roots by offering a small, local brewery with a spotlight on fun times, good friends, and great beers.