UpCountry Brewing Releases California Common

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UpCountry Brewing has released their first California Common style beer. The brewery tapped the keg on this new brew on Wednesday.

Common Feel The Noise!

Our California Common is fermented on lager yeast to provide a rich, bready malt character paired with a dry finish. Late hopped with Cascade, this brew showcases flavors of pine and citrus with a floral aroma.

“Our beer creation and production is at an all time high,” says UpCountry Brewing’s Owner, John Cochran. “I hope Asheville gets in to taste this California Common, the brew team continues to do a fantastic job.”

UpCountry will be tapping a new beer on Wednesdays for the next several weeks. Stay tuned for what else the brewery has in its beer lineup!

UpCountry’s other beer styles include a variety of saisons, IPAs, sours, stouts, and more for Asheville to enjoy. The brewery is located at 1042 Haywood Road in West Asheville and provides a full menu featuring craft beer, cocktails, and food.

About UpCountry Brewing

UpCountry Brewing’s mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beer, local music, and for getting outside. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live and play.

As a community oriented brewery, our West Asheville taproom is the perfect spot to plan your next adventure while catching up with family and friends. With a large backyard, intimate indoor seating, and a generous space for live local music, UpCountry Brewing serves a wide variety of craft beer styles while providing a full brewpub food menu for locals and visitors alike.

UpCountry Brewing was founded in 2016 by John Cochran, a craft beer industry veteran since the mid-1990’s. John has worked many beer-related jobs in his 20+ years in brewing (including co-founding Terrapin Beer Company), and he is excited to get back to his roots by offering a small, local brewery with a spotlight on fun times, good friends, and great beers.