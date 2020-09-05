Unknown Brewing Releases Buzzed City

CHARLOTTE — Unknown Brewing Co., located in the heart of Charlotte, NC in the once industrial South End district, partnered up with Bring Back The Buzz to give Charlotte its very own Dry Hopped American Pale Ale! Perfectly balanced with a crisp finish!

Bring Back The Buzz ignited the grassroots campaign that brought the Hornets NBA team back to Charlotte, NC and has become a cultural and sports voice in our community. BBB partnered with Unknown in 2018 to create a Buzzed City limited small batch for Charlotte. Buzz got around our city and Buzzed City sold out instantly!

2 years later, Buzzed City now has a face, laced in the vibrant teal and purple that Charlotte loves! Citra, Azacca, & Lemon Drop Hops give this brew a smooth body and beautiful aromatic finish! Checking in at 4.6%. ?

We believe every great city should have it’s own beer! Here’s one of our “cheers!” to Charlotte— the city that always buzzing. The Queen City, The 704, Buzzed City!

BUZZED CITY is available NOW for order at The Unknown Brewing Company and at local bottle shops throughout the Carolinas! Get you a 4-pack before the buzz is gone!