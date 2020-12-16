Uinta Brewing Company Releases Variety Pack Celebrating Resorts

SALT LAKE CITY – Uinta Brewing Company, in partnership with Utah ski resorts Brighton, Deer Valley, and Powder Mountain, announced the launch of a new seasonal variety pack that aims to raise funds and promote the important work done by Protect Our Winters (POW.) The POW Pack celebrates Utah’s world-class resorts while solidifying their dedication and advocacy for systemic solutions to climate change. Hitting store shelves this week, the Utah brewer will donate a portion of proceeds to support POW’s mission.

“We launched a small partnership with POW last winter though our Yard Sale Winter Lager draft program and that gained a lot of traction so naturally we looked to build on that” said Jeremy Worrell, Director of Marketing at Uinta Brewing. “As individuals and as a company, Uinta is passionate about environmental responsibility and about outdoor recreation. The snow that we shred this winter later becomes an integral component of our beer and POW is a leader in working to protect this crucial resource” said Worrell.

Each POW Pack contains three 12-ounce bottles of Powder Mountain Pils, Brighton IPA and Deer Valley Black Bier. The bottles feature original artwork showcasing iconic imagery of each resort and was produced with local Uinta Brewing collaborators, Long Weekend Studios.

“We have enjoyed partnering with Uinta through the years on Brighton IPA so we were stoked when they approached us about this new project,” said Jared Winkler, Marketing Director at Brighton Resort. “The Utah mountain community is incredibly tight and it’s awesome when we can come together to promote and assist with something as important as POW’s mission,” Winkler added. The POW Pack will be available throughout the winter season (December 2020 – February 2021) across the Utah market in both grocery and convenience stores. It will also be sold at the Uinta Brewing General Store in Salt Lake City.

About Uinta Brewing Company

Uinta Brewing Company began its journey in 1993 in Salt Lake City, UT. Named after the only major east-west running mountain range located in the continental U.S., Uinta has earned a reputation for crafting exceptionally approachable, award-winning beers in a wide variety of styles and flavors. Throughout the brewery’s history, Uinta has been a leader in the use of renewable energy, becoming the first Utah company to rely solely on wind power as early as 2001. Today, Uinta is a top U.S. craft brewery, with distribution in 26 states. For more information, visit uintabrewing.com.

About Protect Our Winters

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Founded by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones in 2007, POW turns passionate outdoor people into effective climate advocates. POW leads a community of athletes, thought pioneers and forward-thinking business leaders to affect systemic solutions to climate change.