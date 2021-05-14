True North Ale Company Launches KESTREL American IPA

Ipswich, MA – True North Ale Company, in collaboration with Mass Audubon, has released KESTREL, a limited-edition American IPA. The beer is aggressively hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, Idaho 7, and Cascade, lending flavors of bright orange citrus, tropical fruit, and pine. The American Kestrel, our smallest falcon, is native to Massachusetts.

KESTREL American IPA will be available for a limited time in beer stores throughout Massachusetts, on tap in select restaurants, and at the True North Ales Taproom. Let’s all share a toast to the American Kestrel!

About True North Ale Company

True North Ale Company is located in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Opened in 2017, its beers have been poured in more than 1,300 bars and restaurants and sold in more than 1,000 stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The brewery has won major international awards, to include a Gold Award at the 2018 World Beer Cup and a Silver Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Fest. It has been voted Best Brewery on Boston’s North Shore three consecutive years. Its North Shore location, complying with strict social distancing regulations, features 100+ seat open-air and tented patios and 100+ seat indoor seating. The events venue, The North Side, may host events with more than 250 guests.

About Mass Audubon

Mass Audubon protects more than 38,000 acres of land throughout Massachusetts, saving birds and other wildlife, and making nature accessible to all. As Massachusetts’ largest nature conservation nonprofit, we welcome more than a half million visitors a year to our wildlife sanctuaries and 20 nature centers. From inspiring hilltop views to breathtaking coastal landscapes, serene woods, and working farms, we believe in protecting our state’s natural treasures for wildlife and for all people—a vision shared in 1896 by our founders, two extraordinary Boston women.

Today, Mass Audubon is a nationally recognized environmental education leader, offering thousands of camp, school, and adult programs that get over 225,000 kids and adults outdoors every year. With more than 135,000 members and supporters, we advocate on Beacon Hill and beyond, and conduct conservation research to preserve the natural heritage of our beautiful state for today’s and future generations. We welcome you to explore a nearby sanctuary, find inspiration, and get involved.

For More Information

massaudubon.org/kestrel