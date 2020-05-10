Tröegs to Donate Gift Cards to Central Pennsylvania Hospital Workers

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing is showing its appreciation for the health care industry by donating hundreds of gift cards to be distributed to essential front-line workers at four central Pennsylvania hospitals.

Tröegs will donate 100% of food and beer sales through its To-Go Curbside service between Sunday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 6 to participating hospitals. The donation will be distributed evenly among these regional hospitals in the form of $50 Tröegs gift cards, with a goal to reach as many health care workers as possible, all of whom have been working tirelessly since COVID-19 has continued to spread across the nation.

The Hershey, PA, brewery has chosen to support the following hospitals for this endeavor: Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey, PA); Lancaster General Hospital (Lancaster, PA); and two UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals (Harrisburg, PA and West Shore).

“Our health care workers are absolutely essential during this uncertain time,” said Chris Trogner, co-founding brother of Tröegs. “We’re grateful for their selfless commitment to ensuring the safety of our community, and we hope these gift cards provide a bright spot for these workers. Our goal is to raise $30,000, but we hope to exceed that number.”

Tröegs food and beer is available exclusively throughTröegs To-Go Curbside service. To help support the cause, customers can order beer and food online, schedule a date and time for pickup, stop by the brewery for contactless curbside service. In addition to year-round favorites like Perpetual IPA, Troegenator Double Bock and Sunshine Pilsner, Tröegs also offers a variety of seasonal and limited beers including the recently released Field Study IPA brewed with 100,000 pounds of Pennsylvania barley.

Tröegs To-Go Curbside also features a frequently updated to-go food menu featuring classic Tasting Room favorites and new dishes for the entire family as well as a special take-home Sunday Brunch. Current menu items include bake-at-home pizza kits; mac & cheese; pulled pork sandwiches; charcuterie and cheese combos; a variety of house-made desserts; and more.

“On behalf of everyone at UPMC Pinnacle, we want to express our gratitude to Tröegs for supporting our health care workers as we care for the communities that rely on us during this unprecedented time,” Christian Caicedo, MD, president of Dauphin Region, UPMC Pinnacle. “Thank you for your help and reminding us that we are all in this together.”