Tröegs Releases Nugget Nectar Imperial Amber in 16 oz. Cans

HERSHEY, Pa. — Nugget Nectar is back, and for the first time in more than five years, our sought-after once-a-year Imperial Amber is available in 16-oz. cans.

Each year as the new hop harvest arrives at Tröegs, we blend super-fresh Nugget, Warrior and Simcoe hops into Nugget Nectar. “Nugget is the main reason we started going out to Yakima, WA, for hop selection,” explains Tröegs co-founder and brewmaster John Trogner. “We’re after Simcoe ripe with mango notes and Nugget hops full of grapefruit rind and pine. We balance that with enough kilned malt to give it structure. This beer is what it is because of careful attention to hop selection each year.”

To celebrate the 2020 release, we worked with one of our favorite artists, Travis Pietsch. Travis blended his love for skateboard deck design, vintage prints and wood cuts to illustrate a retro-botanical poster of Nugget featuring each major hop and its flavor components, as well as the backbone of grain and the tasting notes.

“I’ve always been inspired by skateboard deck design,” says Travis. “The bold use of color creates shading, depth and texture with a limited palette. That was the starting point for the Nugget poster.”

To coincide with its release, Tröegs is hosting dozens of First Squeeze events, giving fans the opportunity to drink Nugget Nectar and pick up a free print of Travis’ art. Some events will feature gravity-fed firkins and Nitro Nugget (a version of Nugget Nectar dispensed via nitrogen).

“Carbonating with nitrogen makes Nugget incredibly smooth and creamy,” says John Trogner. “We drop Warrior from the dry-hop bill and replace it with Nugget and Simcoe to amplify the pine and mango notes – making it a creamsicle dream.”

Nugget Nectar will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans, 4-packs of 16-oz. cans, and 12-oz. bottles everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. The release schedule (subject to change) for Nugget Nectar is as follows:

1/6 – PA, OH, NY

1/13 – NJ, MD, DE, MA, CT

1/20 – VA, NC

About Tröegs Independent Brewing

Founded in Pennsylvania in 1996 by brothers John and Chris Trogner, Tröegs Independent Brewing is driven by a sense of adventure and curiosity. From the beginning, our brewery has been built by family, friends and kindred spirits who share a love of great beer.

“We’re not an English ale brewery,” says co-founder Chris Trogner. “And we’re not a German lager brewery. We take bits and pieces from each one of those traditions and try to come up with what we think is a very creative and great-tasting beer.”

Troegs is widely known for award-winning beers like Perpetual IPA, Troegenator, Nugget Nectar and Mad Elf, as well as our experimental Scratch Series, wood-aged Splinter Series and Hop Cycle Seasonals. The annual Art of Troegs contest showcases our love of art by challenging fans to reuse packaging in an original work.

“We’re drawn to people with a sense of adventure,” says co-founder John Trogner. “And we think they’re drawn to Troegs.”